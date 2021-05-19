IPL 2021: Chris Gayle spotted enjoying a jet ski ride in the Maldives

Chris Gayle recently shared a series of pictures of him enjoying a jet ski ride in the Maldives. 'The Universe boss' is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and Gayle was once again captured having a gala time.

The IPL was supposed to enter its business phase of the season at this point in time. However, the 14th edition of the T20 tournament was postponed indefinitely after various cases of COVID-19 emerged inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

The Punjab Kings were in sixth spot in the points table, winning three of their opening eight games of the season. Chris Gayle played all the games for his franchise, but the West Indies star had an average IPL campaign by his lofty standards.

He scored 178 runs at an average of 25.42 in IPL 2021, while his strike rate was 133.83, way below his career IPL strike rate of 149.45. The 41-year-old's best performance of IPL 2021 came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored a brisk 46 off 24 balls.

Chris Gayle named in West Indies' provisional squad for three back-to-back T20I series

🌴 West Indies have named an 18-man provisional squad for the T20I series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/FMblKYAuTT — ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021

In preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, West Indies are set to play 3 back-to-back T20I series against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia in the coming months.

West Indies' busy schedule will start on 26 June when they lock horns with the Proteas in the first T20I. Chris Gayle has been named in the 18-member provisional squad. The final squad for each series will be announced later.

Gayle was in action for West Indies in March this year when the Caribbean outfit won the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The 41-year-old didn't have the best of outings though, returning with scores of 0,16 & 13 across three games.

Nevertheless, the left-handed batsman will undoubtedly be keen to deliver at the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held around October-November in India. West Indies will enter the tournament as defending champions.