IPL 2021: "We looked at every single scenario possible!" - Chris Jordan reveals how PBKS approached their match against CSK

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Chris Jordan has given some insight into the planning that went behind his team's massive win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. PBKS won the game by six wickets, chasing down CSK's 134-run target in just 13 overs, with skipper KL Rahul top-scoring with a brilliant 98* (42).

In reply to Sportskeeda's query in the post-match press conference, Chris Jordan said that before the game, PBKS combed through "every single scenario" possible to reach the qualifiers. He added that despite this being their possible last game of the season, the team shared a mindset of doing the unthinkable.

Chris Jordan said:

"Obviously we looked at every single scenario possible (chuckles). Firstly, we know that we haven't had a season that we would have liked but when it comes down to one game, we never know what can happen in one game. In life, everything is possible. We looked at literally every single scenario that needed to go our way for us to even have the slimmest of chances."

Chris Jordan also said that before going to bat, Rahul and co. were aware that they'd need to chase down the total in 13.3 overs to move over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the points table and so approached the innings accordingly. The English pacer added:

"We knew we had to chase down the runs today in I think it was 13.3 overs. So firstly, we had a job to do with the ball, which I think everyone stood up and did really well to restrict such a devastating side like that to 134. After that, it was just down to the batsmen to be nice and aggressive and chase that total in 13.3 overs which we did pretty comfortably at the end."

PBKS are now placed fifth in the points table, ahead of MI by a margin of 0.047 net run rate (NRR) points. They now need Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to suffer a major defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) followed by a similar result for MI against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Shame such a performance came so late in the tournament" - Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan, who contributed two crucial wickets in the match, wistfully remarked that PBKS had tried to put up a performance like this since the start of the season. He said it was a 'shame' that it took them so long to finally execute their plans.

Chris Jordan concluded by saying:

"It is quite tough to take. We have been doing so much great stuff as a team, planning everything to play a game like today. Obviously, it's just a shame it came so late in the tournament but the type of performance you saw today is what we have been striving for the entire season. It just didn't quite happen, but that's life. Obviously you have to move on as quickly as possible but we'll still take some positives from it for every single player going forward and hopefully, a long way down, it will continue."

The KKR vs RR match is underway in Sharjah. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first.

