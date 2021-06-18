IPL 2021: Cricket West Indies prepone CPL on BCCI's request

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have agreed to prepone the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The decision was taken after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) requested the CWI to modify the dates of the tournament to avoid the overlapping of CPL and the second half of IPL 2021.

The BCCI had requested the CWI to advance the dates of CPL 2021 to accommodate the remainder of IPL 2021, which was halted on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

The development comes after BCCI secretary Jay Shah had a telephonic conversation with the officials of CWI and CPL COO Pete Russell.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt admitted that they are committed to doing their best to avoid a possible overlap between CPL and IPL.

"CWI is doing our best to help facilitate a smooth transition from CPL to IPL, without a conflicting overlap," Ricky Skerritt, the president of CWI, told Cricbuzz confirming the proposed changes in the schedule.

Revamped CPL 2021 to start from August 25

A report in Cricbuzz has confirmed that the rescheduled CPL 2021 will run from August 25 to September 15 in St Kitts & Nevis. Previously, CWI had stated that the league would start on August 28.

The changed dates will allow BCCI to host the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE, starting September 19 without any potential overlaps.

CWI is currently busy finalizing the logistics of the tournament to make it favorable for players. West Indies cricketers will move from their national bubble to their respective franchise bubbles. The movement is expected to be similar to what will be followed by players contesting The Hundred in England from July 21.

The first of its kind, The Hundred is scheduled to end on August 21. CPL-bound cricketers contesting the tournament will be relieved of quarantine upon landing in the Caribbean.

The layers will be landing in St. Kitts & Nevis, where the CPL is scheduled to begin. The island is presently COVID-free and authorities are willing to make relaxation rules lighter for players entering with two vaccination shots. However, those who will be traveling having not taken the vaccine will have to undergo a five-day isolation.

