IPL 2021: New CSK recruit Hari Nishaanth 'fires shots' under MS Dhoni's watch

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) new recruit C Hari Nishaanth has been living a dream ever since being acquired by the MS Dhoni-led franchise during the IPL 2021 auction in February.

Currently a part of the pre-season camp along with his star teammates in Chennai, the Nishaanth shared a series of pictures of him batting in the nets as a sharp-eyed Dhoni looked on from behind. Nishaanth captioned the Instagram post: 'Firing the shots under the most watchful eyes'.

The Tamil Nadu opener had earlier confessed that he was left speechless on meeting the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman for the first time, comparing the surreal moment to 'a scene from a movie'.

C Hari Nishaanth was brought by CSK after impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

After impressing with the bat in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Trophy for Tamil Nadu, Hari Nishaanth was picked up by the three-times IPL champions for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

The southpaw scored 246 runs in 8 matches while opening the batting and helped his team clinch the SMAT 2021 title. A matchwinning 92* off 64 balls against Jharkhand was his best effort of the tournament.

Hari Nishaanth grew up idolising MS Dhoni and training with the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman had left him overjoyed, which he expressed in another Instagram post a week ago.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be hoping the team's newest acquisition will help CSK turn their fortunes around in IPL 2021 after last season's dismal performances. CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.

Thala Dhoni has been getting into the groove ahead of India's showpiece tournament, which gets underway on 9th April. The skipper was seen bludgeoning a couple of big sixes in a video posted by CSK on their Instagram page.