IPL 2021: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey tests negative for COVID-19

In an encouraging update, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has tested negative for COVID-19. The former Australian batsman, who is currently in Chennai and is still recovering from mild flu-like symptoms, had tested positive earlier.

The 14th edition of the IPL was suspended after the deadly virus broke into Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings' camp. Along with Hussey, other members of the CSK coaching staff also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 45-year-old, who is still in isolation in Chennai after being airlifted from Delhi, provided an update on his situation and told the Courier Mail:

"I am extremely conscious of what is going on in India and feel very fortunate to be so well looked after by the franchise, I am resting in isolation at the moment and will hopefully get another negative test."

The former Aussie batsman also said that he likely caught the virus by sitting next to CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Hussey was left stranded in India after close to 40 Australians moved to the Maldives earlier this week. He will need to test negative again over the weekend in order to get out of isolation and join the Australian contingent in the Maldives.

The Australians can't directly return home owing to the travel ban imposed by their government until May 15.

Following their worst-ever finish (seventh) in IPL history last season, not many expected CSK to come out all guns blazing in 2021. However, the MS Dhoni-led team notched up one win after another and were placed comfortably in second spot before the tournament was suspended. They also had the best net run rate in the competition.

In addition to the impressive form of CSK's top-order, Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance also made the franchise stand out as they won five of their first seven games.

It remains to be seen whether CSK can carry the momentum when the IPL resumes. The BCCI is reportedly looking at a window around September, just before the T20 World Cup, to conduct the rest of the tournament.

