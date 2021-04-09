IPL 2021: CSK sign Jason Behrendorff as Josh Hazlewood's replacement

Chennai Super Kings have signed Australian left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff as Josh Hazlewood's replacement for IPL 2021.

Hazlewood earlier pulled out of IPL 2021, citing bubble fatigue and the need to rest before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, both of which are scheduled to be played later this year.

Jason is all of us right now!

J Behrendorff joins the super lion up for this #Summerof2021 !

Read more : https://t.co/Xe1WU7WWvu#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛

📸@ICC pic.twitter.com/qYSjcee932 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2021

Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood's compatriot, has previously featured in the IPL. He played five matches for the Mumbai Indians in 2019, picking up five wickets at an average of 33, with his best return being 2/22.

On the international front, he has played 11 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia, collecting seven and five scalps respectively.

IPL confirmed the development via an official statement which read:

" Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has signed up with the Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for compatriot Josh Hazlewood for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. This is Behrendorff’s second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets."

Known for his adroitness with the new ball, Jason Behrendorff is a household name in the Big Bash League. The 29-year-old has picked up 70 wickets at a strike rate of 18.54 in 59 BBL matches. His economy rate of 6.85 epitomizes his ability to be thrifty when needed.

Jason Behrendorff to join Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran in CSK's pace battery

Chennai Super Kings

Advertisement

In addition to Jason Behrendorff, CSK have South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, English all-rounder Sam Curran and Trinidadian veteran Dwayne Bravo as overseas fast bowling options.

CSK will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. The MS Dhoni-led side are scheduled to play their next four games at the same venue as well.

Wankhade's pacy and swing-friendly wicket has always been a happy hunting ground for pacers and it could certainly aid Jason Behrendorff's bowling style.

Cherry holding Cherry is the sweetest thing you can witness today😍#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/5Y9R75nmdK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2021