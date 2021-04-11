IPL 2021, CSK v DC: Who won yesterday's match?

The Delhi Capitals opened their IPL 2021 campaign in style with a magnificent 7-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings.

New captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field in Mumbai. The Chennai Super Kings got off to a horrendous start, as Faf du Plessis (0) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) were back in the pavilion before the team's score touched double digits.

Suresh Raina (54), who played his first IPL match since the 2019 final, hit a splendid half-century. However, he got run out in an unfortunate manner during a crucial phase of the innings. Raina's partnerships with Moeen Ali (36) and Ambati Rayudu (23) helped Chennai reach 137/5 in 15.1 overs.

Avesh Khan (2/23) then picked up the big wicket of MS Dhoni (0) before the Chennai Super Kings captain could get off the mark in IPL 2021. It seemed like Delhi would pull things back in the death overs and restrict Chennai to around 170.

However, Sam Curran (34*) and Ravindra Jadeja (26) ensured the Chennai-based franchise crossed the 185-run mark. Curran blasted a 15-ball 34*, while Jadeja backed him up with 26 runs to power CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stitched the first 100-run opening partnership of IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings have decent bowling options like Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and DJ Bravo. However, Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) made a mockery of the Super Kings' bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium.

The two openers set up Delhi's victory with a magnificent partnership of 138 runs in 13.3 overs. Both Shaw and Dhawan have struggled to bat with consistency. However, they brought their A-game to the table at the Wankhede Stadium last night.

Prithvi smashed nine fours and three sixes in his 38-ball 72, while Dhawan amassed 85 runs off 54 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. DJ Bravo broke the partnership by dismissing Shaw, but the damage had already been done by then.

Dhawan continued the assault after Shaw's departure but was trapped in front of his stumps by Shardul Thakur (2/53) before he could complete his second consecutive ton against Chennai.

Rishabh Pant (15*) and Marcus Stoinis (14) took Delhi over the line. The Capitals won the game with seven wickets and eight balls to spare.

IPL 2021: CSK v DC, Who won man of the match yesterday?

Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his phenomenal knock (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While there were some fantastic performances from Prithvi Shaw and Avesh Khan in Mumbai, Shikhar Dhawan won the Man of the Match award for his excellent innings of 82 runs. The southpaw did not allow the Chennai Super Kings to bounce back after Shaw's dismissal.

Dhawan also took three catches, with one of them being of the well-settled Moeen Ali. The southpaw's contributions in both innings played an integral role in DC's victory. Hence, it was not a surprise to see Dhawan receiving the Player of the Match award.