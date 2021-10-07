IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS: Who won today’s match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul scored a scintillating 98 not out off 42 balls as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) succumbed to their third loss in a row on Thursday.

Set to chase 135, PBKS got home by six wickets with 42 balls to spare in match number 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai. Rahul smashed seven fours and eight fours in his innings, never allowing CSK a whiff during the chase.

The PBKS skipper brought up a fifty off 25 balls as Punjab raced away. Rahul, whose intent was called into question after the defeat against Bangalore, dominated CSK’s bowlers right from the word go. There were two fours off Deepak Chahar in the first over itself. A length delivery was sliced over backward point while the second was edged between point and short third man.

Despite being hit on the helmet by Josh Hazlewood, he did not lose focus. In Chahar’s second over, he pulled the bowler for a maximum over fine leg. The next over bowled by Hazlewood went for 15 as Rahul helped himself to two fours and a six. After smashing the Aussie over his head and pulling a short ball to fine leg, Rahul then cleared the ropes over deep square leg with a smashing stroke.

CSK hit back courtesy Shardul Thakur’s double strike, who sent back Mayank Agarwal (12) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) in his first over. The PBKS opener missed his flick and was adjudged lbw. Agarwal did not review but replays showed the ball missing leg. Sarfaraz bagged his second duck in as many games, miscuing a flick to mid-off.

Rahul, though, was in no trouble against Thakur, easing the CSK pacer for a six and four in his next over. Chennai stayed in the hunt as Shahrukh Khan (8) was caught at long-on off Chahar. However, that did not stop Rahul from continuing to attack. He raised PBKS’ hundred by slashing the struggling Chahar (1/48) for a big six over the bowler’s head. After 11 overs, PBKS needed 29 off 54 for victory.

Rahul did not spare birthday boy Dwayne Bravo either, flicking a full toss over fine leg for six. Another maximum came via a smash down the ground over long on. Thakur sent back Aiden Markram for 13 but it was a case of too little too late as PBKS eased to victory with Rahul clattering the bowler for a four and a six. It might still not be enough for PBKS to make the playoffs though.

Faf du Plessis 76 guides CSK to 134 for 6 after batting collapse

CSK opener Faf du Plessis. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Faf du Plessis hit a counter-attacking 76 off 55 balls as CSK recovered from 61 for 5 to post a decent 134 for 6. Du Plessis smashed eight fours and two sixes in his brilliant innings, and featured in a sixth-wicket stand of 67 with Ravindra Jadeja (15 not out).

The story of CSK’s batting was pretty much about Du Plessis’ knock. After holding one end up, he broke the shackles in the 10th over, crashing leggie Ravi Bishnoi for a four past extra cover. Du Plessis was dropped in the 40s by Arshdeep Singh. The CSK opener drilled one straight back at the bowler, who could not hold on to the tough chance. Du Plessis went on to make PBKS pay.

He brought up his fifty in the next over bowled by Chris Jordan and clubbed the pacer for two consecutive fours. The first was smacked past deep square leg and the second, a low full toss, whacked past the bowler. After surviving an lbw review against Arshdeep, the CSK opener walloped the next ball over wide long on for a maximum.

Du Plessis destroyed Mohammed Shami’s figures in the last over of the innings. He whacked the first ball past deep midwicket for four and slashed the second over long on for a maximum. Du Plessis was eventually dismissed next ball, top edging a pull. A four off a full toss by birthday boy Bravo aided CSK in finishing on 134.

CSK got off to a slow start after being sent into bat and were dealt a big blow when the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (12) top-edged a pull off Arshdeep to midwicket. After being slammed for consecutive fours by Du Plessis in his next over, Arshdeep responded by sending back Moeen Ali for a duck. The left-hander attempted to guide on down to third man but only succeeded in edging the ball to the keeper.

Chris Jordan justified his selection in the PBKS playing XI by sending back Robin Uthappa (2) and Ambati Rayudu (4) in quick succession. Uthappa was late on a pull and was caught at deep square leg. Rayudu then smashed one towards deep point, where Arshdeep took a good catch, running to his left.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s (12) poor run continued as he was completely outsmarted by Ravi Bishnoi’s googly and inside edged the delivery onto the stumps. At 61 for 5, Chennai were in dire straits before Du Plessis came to the rescue, with some support from Jadeja.

IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS: Who was the Man of the Match?

Arshdeep and Jordan claimed two wickets each for PBKS to keep CSK on the back foot in the first half of the innings.

Shami and Bishnoi both kept the runs down while picking up one wicket each. When PBKS batted, it was all about Rahul’s sublime hitting.

As for CSK, Du Plessis played a brilliant knock, scoring a fine 76. Among the bowlers, Thakur (3/28) was the only one who made some sort of an impression.

But there was only one man of the match here - KL Rahul, who took the game away from CSK.

