KKR vs RR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Thursday. The game will be hugely significant for KKR as they are not yet assured of a playoff spot.

KKR currently have 12 points from 13 games. If they beat Rajasthan in Sharjah, the fourth playoff berth will be all but sealed as Kolkata have an impressive run-rate of +0.294. As such, even if the Mumbai Indians (MI) win their last league encounter and finish on 14 points themselves, they are unlikely to dislodge KKR from fourth spot considering the net run rate scenario.

However, if KKR lose to Rajasthan, they will have to hope for MI to go down to Hyderabad in their last league encounter. If KKR fail to beat RR and MI overcome SRH, Mumbai will go through as the fourth team with 14 points. Rajasthan would finish on 12 points if they beat Kolkata. However, with a net run rate of -0.737, they are out of the equation as far as qualifying is concerned.

KKR vs RR - Today Match Playing XI

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

RR playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

KKR vs RR - Full squads

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips , Tabraiz Shamsi, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

KKR vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Khalid Hussen Saiyed, Michael Gough

Third Umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

KKR vs RR- Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

RR have won the toss and have opted to field first. Rajasthan have made four changes to their team. Livingstone, Morris, Anuj Rawat and Unadkat are getting a game.

Speaking after winning the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said:

“With the past matches, it has been easier to bowl first on this wicket. I think there have been a lot of learnings in the last game. The bounce was varying and it was two-paced. We need to be smarter with our shots and we need to bowl good lines and lengths too.”

Lockie Ferguson came in for Tim Southee for KKR.

Edited by Samya Majumdar