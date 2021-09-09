IPL 2021: "We had less cricket but a lot of other activities" CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad speaks on being a part of the Indian dressing room 

IPL team Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad earned his maiden national call-up earlier this year during India's tour of Sri Lanka. The talented youngster spoke about the experience in a video shared by the Chennai-based franchise on their social media accounts on Thursday (September 9).

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was named the head coach for limited-overs matches in Sri Lanka. Gaikwad opined that the cricketer-turned-coach often builds a friendly environment, which is an added advantage for the youngsters.

He labeled the series a 'fun tour' as, apart from cricket, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side also indulged in other enjoyable activities. The right-hander also pointed out that being around familiar faces proved to be a big plus for him.

The 24-year-old got a chance to play two T20Is in the series in which he scored 35 runs at a decent strike rate of 125.00. The player is currently stationed in the UAE with the CSK squad where he is gearing up for the impending second half of IPL 2021.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is all geared up for the second half of IPL 2021

Gaikwad has 196 runs to his name from 7 matches in this year's cash-rich IPL. He is expected to play a major role for the MS Dhoni-led side at the top of the order as they look to bounce back after last year's underwhelming IPL campaign where they finished in the penultimate position.

Sai Kishore comments on being a part of the Indian dressing room

Tamil Nadu-based left-arm spinner Sai Kishore was also featured in the video alongside CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad. Speaking about his experience with the Indian side, the crafty spinner stated how good it was to be practicing with the country's top talent.

He mentioned that being with the team gave him several insights about his game. Sai Kishore was among five Indian players who were picked as net bowlers to assist Shikhar Dhawan and co. for white-ball matches in Sri Lanka.

