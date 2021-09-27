IPL 2021: "Nothing I can remember except some fancy celebrations" - Dale Steyn, Aakash Chopra baffled at RR's backing of Riyan Parag

Dale Steyn and Aakash Chopra have expressed their surprise at Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s almost blind backing of Riyan Parag and sustained exclusion of all-rounder Shivam Dube from their playing XIs for the majority of the IPL 2021.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Chopra pointed to how Parag hasn't had much of an impact - both with the bat and his "strange" off-spin bowling. He slammed the management for overlooking Dube, who has played 14 internationals for India and even went for big bucks in the auction, for an out-of-form youngster.

The former opener said:

"Why don't they go to Shivam Dube, man? Riyan Parag has done nothing, next to nothing, bowls with a very strange action [that too, only] one over. Why not Shivam Dube? He can bat, has played for India. You bought him for 4.5 crore, what is he doing on the benches? I have got no idea."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #IPL2021

Shivam Dube

6 matches. 145 runs. Highest 46. SR 117

Riyan Parag

8 innings. 84 runs. Highest 25. SR. 127

Tewatia

7 innings. 97 runs. Highest 40. SR. 111.



Dale Steyn, the former South African pacer who has watched Shivam Dube closely in the environs of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), also said that all he could remember of Riyan Parag was "some fancy celebrations". He remarked:

"Riyan Parag hasn't really done anything. You know, there's nothing that I can remember other than some fancy celebrations (chuckles). Kumar Sangakara must really see something in this youngster that he hasn't shown yet. I love Kumar and I can trust him with my entire life so if he sees something in that young man, I am going to let it be. But Shivam Dube is a great player, he's sitting on the sidelines there and probably chomping at the bits..."

Riyan Parag is often touted as the poster boy or the 'future' for RR. However, this season, the 19-year-old middle-order batter has played some callow knocks, scoring just 84 runs across nine matches. He hasn't been entrusted much with the ball either and has bowled only a solitary 16-run over against Punjab Kings since RR's arrival in the UAE.

Riyan Parag went for a golden duck against SRH

Tellingly, soon after Chopra and Steyn's comments were out, Riyan Parag was dismissed for a golden duck against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He came to bat in the final over of RR's innings and lost his shape while trying to loft Siddarth Kaul's delivery, holing out a catch to Jason Roy at long-off.

Edited by Samya Majumdar