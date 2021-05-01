IPL 2021: Dan Christian 'gently reminded' about breach of contract by RCB after comments on Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Dan Christian has been issued a 'gentle reminder' by the franchise regarding a breach of contract.

The warning comes after Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson's recent appearance in an interview with The Grade Cricketer. The former revealed some hilarious - and now viral - anecdotes about RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

The Australian podcast channel later took the interview down from their YouTube channel on Friday, citing a "warning for breach of contract” to Dan Christian by the franchise.

“I was informed by Dan Christian that he has been issued a warning for breach of contract… Dan was asked to request us to take that interview down by RCB. On account of our respect for Dan and his contract, we have taken it down," said the channel's co-host Sam Perry on Saturday.

However, an RCB source clarified to The Indian Express on Saturday that Christian was not issued an official warning but just a 'reminder' of the team's media protocols.

“RCB issued a gentle reminder regarding the team’s media protocols to all their players recently (following Christian’s interview). Like every season, that note had been shared with the players before IPL 2021 as well. No official warning was issued to Dan Christian or any other individual player,” said the official.

The official also explained that the contract mandates RCB players to respect the team's media commitments, which give preference to Indian publications.

“The primary media commitments of all our players are to Indian publications. And then if time permits, overseas publications are slotted in after those,” said the official.

Virat Kohli and Kyle Jamieson

In the video titled "Kyle Jamieson and Dan Christian on Kohli, Harshal Patel and Getting Home", Christian had revealed how a 'cagey' Virat Kohli tried to trick Jamieson into bowling to him with the Dukes ball in the nets.

He also revealed that the RCB skipper only attends “half the things” when it comes to off-field team meets unlike other senior pros like AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

