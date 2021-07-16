IPL 2021: Daniel Sams yet to decide if he will return for the remainder of the league

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has revealed that he is yet to decide on playing the remainder of the 2021 IPL. Sams, who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, has not made any appearances so far this season.

Sams had tested positive for Covid-19 before the IPL began last April. Soon after his recovery, the IPL was suspended due to increasing cases of Covid-19 in the IPL bio-bubbles. He was then forced to quarantine in the Maldives before finally returning home.

Sams had also opted out of Australia's West Indies tour as he wanted to spend some time with his family before leaving for cricketing commitments.

Sams remains hopeful of making it to the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup. He said that playing multiple matches in the IPL before the World Cup could be great match practice.

However, he also understands Aaron Finch's point of view that international cricket needs to be prioritized.

"I one hundred per cent definitely understand where he (Finch) is coming from," Sams told cricket.com.au.

"Choosing not to go on this international tour for whatever the reasons were, and then choosing to go back to the IPL which potentially sacrifices some of the state commitments that are made and whatever (Australia) commitments there are leading up to the World Cup.

"That's definitely something to be considered, but there's two ways to think of it. If you go to the back end of the IPL there's T20 cricket that you'll be playing, so you'll be going into the World Cup on the back of playing all these T20 games," he added.

Daniel Sams revealed that he is eyeing the finishers role in the Australian team

Sams, who clubbed a memorable 41 from 15 balls to almost lift Australia to an improbable win against New Zealand at Dunedin last February, believes he can make the finisher's spot his own.

"There's been a lot of talk about that finisher role and that's something I feel I could potentially do," he said.

"There's a few players that are gunning for that role, whether they're allrounders or more the batting style but probably (number) seven or six, filling that role and obviously being able to bowl as well.

"Me being me, I'd like to bat as high as possible but being realistic for the Aussie team (probably) batting seven."

