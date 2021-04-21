IPL 2021: [Watch] David Miller's hilarious imitation of Jos Buttler's batting stance

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) won over the internet today after sharing a clip showing David Miller perfectly imitating Jost Buttler's batting stance even as their teammates and coaching staff applauded the effort.

Miller's hilarious mimicry elicited chuckles from Buttler too, and he showed his appreciation for the former by remarking "very good, David". Watch the video below:

Even though the Sanju Samson-led franchise has lost two out of their opening three matches in IPL 2021, the mood looked upbeat in the Royals' camp as they all celebrated Jos Buttler's daughter's second birthday.

The Royals had earlier shared a couple of posts celebrating the occasion.

How have David Miller and Jos Buttler fared in IPL 2021 so far?

On the cricketing front, both David Miller and Jos Buttler have had decent outings with the bat so far without really setting the stage on fire in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Promoted to bat in his preferred opening position after scoring a 13-ball 25 at no.4 during RR's heartbreaking 4-run defeat to the Punjab Kings in their opening game, Buttler was out for just 2 runs against DC even though Rajasthan won the game.

In the following match against CSK, Jos Buttler looked in good touch as he smashed 5 sixes and 2 fours to lead the Royals' pursuit of the 189-run target. However, he was dismissed just one run short of his fifty by a peach from Ravindra Jadeja that turned square to shatter his stumps. Rajasthan went on to lose the match by 45 runs.

David Miller, on the other hand, wasn't part of RR's playing XI in the first game and only broke into the team after English allrounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Miller made an instant impact as his 62-run knock off 43 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes) kept RR in the game against PBKS after the former had collapsed to 42/5 while chasing 148 runs for victory.

While Miller couldn't stay until the end, he did enough for Chris Morris to steal the show and eke out a 3-wicket win for the Royals to open their account in the tournament.

David Miller couldn't repeat his heroics against CSK though as he was trapped lbw by the offspin of Moeen Ali.

Rajasthan Royals will hope their two hard-hitting foreign batsmen can be more consistent as they continue their sojourn on 22nd April, when they take on the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the venue of their first three matches.