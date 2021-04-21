IPL 2021: David Warner issues an update on T Natarajan’s fitness

David Warner is unsure when fans will be able to see T Natarajan back in action. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper explained how bio-bubble restrictions are playing a role in T Natarajan’s bid to recover from injury.

The left-arm pacer missed his second game in a row as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings to register their first IPL 2021 win. T Natarajan has been struggling with a niggle in his left knee and first missed the Mumbai Indians clash on April 17.

David Warner addressed the media in a post-match press conference on Wednesday and was asked whether he had any fitness updates on T Natarajan.

“No, he has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine. We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point,” mentioned Warner.

"We are going to assess the conditions of T Natarajan and I am sure the medical staff of the Sunrisers will take the right decision which will be beneficial for him and the franchise." - VVS Laxman — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021

T Natarajan had a breakthrough season with SRH last year, with the quick picking up 16 wickets at an economy of 8.02 in 2020. He started IPL 2021 in a similar vein, picking up two wickets in his first two games of the season.

T Natarajan’s absence will surely act as a worry for SRH, especially after Bhuvneshwar Kumar went off the field with an injury on Wednesday.

The fast bowler bowled just three overs against the Punjab Kings before going off the field with an apparent thigh strain. The franchise is yet to give an update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness.

Khaleel Ahmed has impressed in T Natarajan’s absence

With T Natarajan missing the last two games with a niggle, SRH have gotten the opportunity to give other Indian pacers a chance.

Khaleel Ahmed replaced T Natarajan in the last game and has performed admirably over the past two matches. The 23-year-old has picked up four wickets in two games, with an impressive economy of 5.62.

Khaleel Ahmed’s electric performances have seen him become SRH’s second-highest wicket-taker this season, behind leg-spinner Rashid Khan who has five scalps in IPL 2021.