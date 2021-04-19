"I'm very thirsty and very hungry": David Warner as he keeps Ramazan fast along with Kane Williamson

SRH's David Warner and Kane Kane Williamson came up with a heart-warming gesture as the duo observed Ramazan fast along with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Khaleel Ahmed.

Rashid Khan revealed the news through an Instagram video and seemed pleased with the gesture from David Warner and Kane Williamson.

"Aftari these 2 legends were fasting with us today," he wrote in the caption of the post.

"Good. I'm very thirsty and very hungry. My mouth is so dry," David Warner said when Rashid Khan asked him about his fast. "Very difficult," the SRH captain quipped towards the end of the video.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson said he felt good when the leg-spinner asked him the same question.

The New Zealand skipper is currently recovering from an elbow injury that he sustained last month. He missed the first three games of the season, leaving a massive void in the SRH batting line-up.

“We have to speak to the physios, he’s (Williamson) coming along nicely and plays a big role in our squad,” David Warner said recently when asked how long it'd take for Williamson to be back on the field.

David Warner and SRH struggling to figure out the right combination

David Warner and the team's management are finding it tough to figure out the best combination for the Sunrisers this year. Thus far, in three games, they have tried out a few options, but nothing seems to be working in their favor.

The team is currently placed at the bottom of the points table with no wins under their belt. In all three games they've played, SRH have failed to chase down easy targets and have themselves to blame for the losses.

Despite being in great positions, their middle order has failed to deliver in all three games and hardly applied themselves according to the game's situation.

Moreover, the selection of four overseas players has been tricky for David Warner and his men. Things are likely to get more complex once Kane Williamson regains fitness. Despite performing well against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Jason Holder was benched for the game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

SRH will be playing their next game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 21.

The IPL is a long tournament and SRH still have plenty of time to change their fortunes around. A win would give them the confidence to get back into form and begin their quest to qualify for the play-offs.