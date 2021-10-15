IPL 2021: David Warner posts an edited picture of himself in CSK jersey, deletes it later

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner deleted one of his Instagram posts on Friday. The swashbuckling opener had shared a fan-made picture of himself in the yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The southpaw posted the picture before the start of the 2021 IPL final between CSK and the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

"I wasn't sure who to go for tonight but I could not say no to this Fan who asked me to post this!! #ipl #indi #yellow #CSK," the Australian captioned the post.

However, the post has led to speculation among fans about Warner joining forces with MS Dhoni next season.

The former SRH skipper then proceeded to delete the post and instead posted the original picture of himself in an SRH jersey.

"Here’s the original, too many people were upset. What’s your prediction for tonight everyone," Warner asked his fans in the caption.

Warner was dumped out of the SRH set-up as both captain and a player during the ongoing season. The champion opener had a rare poor outing with the bat which also mirrored SRH’s fortunes. As a result, he was stripped of the leadership duties and thrown out of the starting XI on two separate instances during the 14th season.

However, in a recent interview with India Today, the Australian cricketer has stated that he would still love to feature for the Orange Army next season.

Faf du Plessis leads CSK's charge in the final

Meanwhile, the Super Kings have taken the upper hand in the ongoing final against KKR. The Knight Riders’ biggest strength this season has been to choke the opposition batting unit with their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Shakib Al Hasab on the slow, sluggish tracks of Sharjah.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan had exactly that plan on his mind when he chose to bowl first on what has proved to be a belter of a batting track in Dubai. However, the move hasn’t exactly worked out, with the Faf du Plessis-led CSK batting unit smashing his bowlers to all corners of the stadium.

Du Plessis once again proved to be a standout as the South African cricketer anchored the innings with a 59-ball 86 and was only dismissed on the last ball of the innings.

He got valuable support from the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27), Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali, who smashed an unbeaten 20-ball 37 to help the three-time winners post 192/3 in 20 overs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee