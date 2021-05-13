David Warner shares daughter's adorable drawing from her first school project

David Warner recently shared an adorable drawing from his four-year-old daughter Indi.

Indi was seemingly given the task of drawing her favorite place as her first school project. She chose Coogee, which is a beach area in New South Wales.

Warner posted the drawing on Instagram with the caption:

"Indi doing her first project for school. Her favourite place Coogee Rockpool. Very creative little girl and even the detail on daddy’s Moustache is good. #love #family @candywarner1 miss you all."

David Warner is currently in the Maldives with the rest of the Australian contingent after IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely. Australian players will only be allowed to enter the country once their government lifts the travel ban.

David Warner had a forgettable outing for Sunrisers Hyderabad this IPL season. Warner failed to get going with the bat and was also relieved of his duties as the SRH skipper, with team management passing the captaincy baton to Kane Williamson midway through the campaign.

SRH sit rock bottom in the points table with one win out of seven games, and their hopes of making the playoffs are almost negligible given their dismal run of form.

"He took it with class" - SRH assistant coach Brad Haddin on how David Warner took his axing

Brad Haddin recently divulged how his countryman took the news of his sacking as the SRH skipper. Haddin said David Warner took the decision in his stride but added that everyone around the SRH camp was shocked.

"He took it with class. It was a bit of a shock to everyone. Management decided to go in a different direction to try to spark something within the team. We weren’t playing to the standard we needed to. With Davey, the way he handled it was all class. He just got on back with the job,” Haddin said in a chat with Fox Cricket.

The 34-year-old will be keen to get back to form whenever the IPL resumes. Warner's form will also be key for Australia going into the T20 World Cup, which will be held around October-November this year.

