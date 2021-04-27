IPL 2021: DC assistant coach James Hopes explains why Axar Patel bowled the Super Over against SRH

Delhi Capitals assistant coach James Hopes has disclosed that the team assigned the responsibility of bowling the Super Over to Axar Patel because of the spin-friendly conditions.

The IPL 2021 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals ended in a tie on Sunday evening at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Hopes pointed out that Kagiso Rabada would have been the team's first choice on any given day, but DC went with Axar Patel because of the pitch.

Axar bowled an excellent over, conceding only 7 runs to Kane Williamson and David Warner. During his appearance on Delhi Capitals Unplugged, James Hopes explained the thought process behind giving the Super Over to Patel.

"Conditions more so than anything else. I know people will probably be thinking it's the way that Avesh and KG (Kagiso Rabada) finished that we weren't comfortable then. But I think in any other conditions, we would have just gone to KG," said James Hopes.

It should be noted that Axar Patel was playing his first match in IPL 2021 that night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 before the competition began, and after defeating the virus, he helped his team extend their winning run.

"We didn't put two of our best games on paper" - James Hopes

James Hopes feels the Delhi Capitals were not at their best in Chennai (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Although the Delhi Capitals beat defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Chennai leg, James Hopes opined that those two performances were not DC's best. However, Hopes was happy that the team took all four points up for grabs at Chepauk.

"I am really happy for the boys to be honest. We played at two venues that are extremely different in the way they behave. And yeah, coming to Chennai, I think we thought it was going to be difficult because of the way we prepared to play at Wankhede."

"To be honest we didn't put two of our best games on paper, like we didn't play two of our best games but still we managed to get four points which is pleasing," James Hopes added.

The Delhi Capitals will play their next IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad tonight.