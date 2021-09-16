IPL 2021: "We need to start putting the handbrakes on a few players" - DC head coach Ricky Ponting shares his plans for UAE leg 

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting joined the squad for their training session after completing his six-day quarantine in the UAE. In the latest episode of Capitals Unplugged, the Aussie campaigner shared his excitement ahead of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

The cricketer-turned-coach mentioned he had been waiting for four months to resume his stint with the Delhi Capitals. Revealing that he had been keeping a close eye on the side's preparations ahead of the marquee event, Ponting said:

"It was great, as I said in the introduction, I have been waiting four months to come back and do it all over again. I have such a great time when I come here with these boys and girls, and just be back and be part of the DC family again."

The 46-year-old seemed satisfied with the practice sessions. However, he reckoned that management needed to handle the players' workload effectively, considering the hot and humid conditions. Stating that it was necessary to put the brakes on some cricketers to make sure they do not go overboard with their preparations, Ponting said:

"I've been keeping a pretty close eye on what's happening anyway and have been speaking to Pravin (Amre) and other coaches a lot. Now we've just got to start, probably putting the handbrakes on some of the players a little bit. They have been working hard for a long time. It's very hot and humid. So, we just got to take all those things into account."

Ponting also said it was not possible for teams to be firing on all cylinders from their first fixture itself. He also emphasized the importance of reserving their best for the business end of the competition.

"Great to have Shreyas Iyer back" - Ricky Ponting

Ponting was delighted with Shreyas Iyer's rejoining the squad after missing the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury. Explaining how crucial it was for someone like Iyer not to burn himself out in training, the DC head coach said:

"Oh, it's great. You talk about smiling faces and people that have got sort of infectious attitudes. And he's certainly got that. He's probably one we have to slow down a bit. He's so keen to get back into it, and get back on the field and play and score runs and win that we just, I don't want to push him too hard too early."

Ponting also felt that the Indian youngster is hungry to make a thumping comeback after an extended break. Moreover, the Aussie legend was of the opinion that the team will benefit from his presence and labeled him a world-class player.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee