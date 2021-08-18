[Watch]: DC's Shreyas Iyer smashes a huge six at ICC Academy ground in lead-up to IPL 2021 resumption

Delhi Capitals star Shreyas Iyer is looking in great touch ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. The right-handed batsman played some brilliant shots in a practice match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Shreyas Iyer uploaded four videos on his Instagram story from the practice match in the United Arab Emirates. In one of the clips, Iyer whacked the ball out of the park towards the straight long-on region. You can watch the clip here:

Shreyas Iyer led the Delhi Capitals to the summit clash in the previous edition of the IPL. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury before the 2021 IPL season. As a result, he missed the first phase of the tournament which was played during April and May.

Rishabh Pant captained the Delhi-based franchise in Shreyas Iyer's absence. The wicket-keeper batsman played the skipper's role well and ensured the Capitals ended Phase 1 of IPL 2021 at the helm of the standings. The Capitals have 12 points from eight matches in the 14th edition of the IPL at the moment.

Will Shreyas Iyer return as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the second phase of IPL 2021?

Shreyas Iyer impressed the fans with his captaincy in IPL 2019 and 2020

Delhi Capitals team management will face a dilemma ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. Head coach Ricky Ponting and the rest of the backroom staff will have to decide whether Shreyas Iyer will return as captain or Rishabh Pant will continue as skipper.

Since the Delhi Capitals have performed brilliantly under Iyer's leadership in the last two seasons, the team management may prefer him as captain. However, Rishabh Pant's excellent performance as the skipper might tempt them to continue with him.

Edited by Prem Deshpande