IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals leave for Chennai to play their next two games

Having recorded wins over the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings in the Mumbai leg of IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals have now headed to Chennai to play two matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The IPL 2020 runners-up will take on two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of their Chennai leg. Next, they will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad before taking a flight to Ahmedabad.

The Delhi Capitals posted ten photos from their departure on Instagram. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Ricky Ponting, Mohammed Kaif and Amit Mishra looked focused ahead of their next two matches in Chennai.

"2 out of 3 in the island city. Time to make it 2 out of 2 down south," the Delhi Capitals captioned the carousel post.

The Delhi Capitals opened their IPL 2021 season on a winning note versus the Chennai Super Kings. But the Rajasthan Royals beat them in their second fixture. The Capitals then faced the Punjab Kings against whom they notched up a six-wicket win.

DC have so far had a 100% win record while batting second in IPL 2021. However, teams batting first have been more successful in Chennai this year. It will be interesting to see how the Capitals play at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Delhi Capitals lost their previous match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Advertisement

The last time the Delhi Capitals played a match at Chepauk was on May 1, 2019. It was an away fixture against the Chennai Super Kings, where they suffered an 80-run loss.

The Chennai Super Kings posted 179/4 on the board, riding on Suresh Raina's half-century. In reply, the Capitals could score only 99 runs in their 16.2 overs. Nine batsmen of the visiting team failed to touch double digits in that contest. Rishabh Pant's men will hope to put up a better performance in Chennai this time around.