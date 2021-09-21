"We are going to focus on our process"- Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has stressed the need for his side to stick to the process to win the IPL 2021 trophy. Pant, who was named captain following an injury to Shreyas Iyer before the start of the first half of the season, will continue to lead the franchise in the second leg.

In a video uploaded by the Capitals on Youtube, Pant said:

"Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year."

The Capitals will look to pick up where they left off in the first half of the tournament. Their opening game of the second leg will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Wednesday.

Can Rishabh Pant spearhead the Delhi Capitals with the bat?

Pant will be looking to stamp his authority with the bat in the second leg of the IPL. He is coming off a disappointing tour of England where he managed just one 50+ score in 10 innings against both New Zealand and England.

The southpaw had a decent outing during the first leg of the cash-rich league. In eight games, the 24-year-old racked up 213 runs at an average of 35.5 and a strike rate of 131.48 with a couple of 50-plus scores.

The Delhi cricketer will be looking to shrug off the disappointing stint he endured during his last visit to the United Arab Emirates. Barring a crucial half-century in the final against the Mumbai Indians, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman had a poor run in the 13th season which was played in the Emirates nation.

In 14 games, Pant mustered just 343 runs at a decent average of 31.18 but at a hugely underwhelming strike rate of 113.95.

