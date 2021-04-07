IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal joins RCB after testing negative for Covid-19

Opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021 after two negative Covid-19 tests. The left-hander tested positive for coronavirus on March 22 and was home quarantined.

Devdutt Padikkal can join the team's bio-bubble directly without undergoing another quarantine, as revealed by head coach Simon Katich. That would mean that the left-hander will be available for the team's first game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 9.

However, like all the other players taking part in the tournament, he will have to undergo regular tests.

"Hello everyone. First of all, I'd like to thank everyone for their wishes and prayers. It is really important for me and really means a lot to me. As you know that I had tested positive two weeks back for Covid-19 and as per BCCI and IPL protocols, I had to quarantine at home for two weeks. But now, I have joined our camp after two negative tests and I'm feeling completely fine now. Just can't wait to get back out there and join the RCB fam," Padikkal said.

"Devdutt Padikkal joins the RCB camp after testing negative for COVID-19. He’s healthy, feeling better and raring to go," RCB wrote in their official statement.

Devdutt Padikkal's rich vein of form

Devdutt Padikkal was brilliant for RCB in his maiden IPL season in 2020. He played a massive role in helping the team reach the playoffs after missing out thrice in a row before that.

The 20-year-old mustered 473 runs in 15 matches in IPL 2020, at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 124.80.

He carried the good form into the domestic season this year and excelled in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 and the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21.

Advertisement

In the 20-over tournament, he accrued 218 runs in 6 games at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 134.56. He took his game to another level in the 50-over tournament, scoring 737 runs in 7 matches at an average of 147.40.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hopeful that Devdutt Padikkal carries his form into IPL 2021 and provide them with good starts at the top of the order.

Bold Diaries: A high scoring Practice Match



Shahbaz, Rajat, Maxwell, Dan Christian and Saini had a field day when the Royal Challengers took field in their second practice match. Here’s a recap, on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/vC6izgszmp — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021