IPL 2021: "Hopefully this is our year" - Devdutt Padikkal says RCB ready to win first title

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s young superstar Devdutt Padikkal is raring to lift the franchise's first IPL trophy this year. Expressing hope of going all the way during the UAE leg, Padikkal said they have a good core squad "ready for the challenge."

The second leg of IPL 2021 will kick off on September 19. RCB will play their first match the following day, against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi. The Virat Kohli-led outfit looked settled in the first half, winning five of their seven games. They need at least two to three wins in the UAE to finish in the top four.

Devdutt Padikkal said in a video posted on RCB's Twitter account on Saturday:

"I would hope so. Everyone comes with the hope of winning the IPL, hopefully this is our year. We have a good squad and we have got good replacements as well so we look ready for the challenge."

RCB have made four replacements for the season, the most by any team. Fresh faces include Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, English all-rounder George Garton and Singapore's Tim David.

Devdutt Padikkal further said that continuing the high-intensity tournament after almost four months doesn't feel too different to him as RCB are focussing on continuing their momentum.

Devdutt Padikkal added:

"It is almost like we are continuing the tournament again, it does not feel like that we have had a long break because we have had enough cricket. It does not feel like a huge break and it is just about continuing with the momentum we had in the first phase of the season."

Devdutt Padikkal played a crucial role in RCB's success in the first half of IPL 2021. The left-handed opener scored 195 runs from six innings at a strike rate of just under 160. His exploits also included a magnificent 101* against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

I try to focus on the game and not look at the media: Devdutt Padikkal

When asked how he manages fanfare after a couple of successful years in the tournament, Devdutt Padikkal said he avoids getting distracted by the media and only focusses on improving his game.

He said:

"In India, cricket is a huge festival and it is a religion. There is a lot of attention you get outside the sport as well so it is important you try to focus on the game. It is very easy to drift away and get distracted, so what I have tried to do is to focus on the game and try not to look at the media because it is easy to get distracted by those things."

Most of the RCB's Indian and overseas players have joined the squad in the UAE. Skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who are currently in England, are expected to unite with their teammates next week.

