IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal tests negative for COVID-19 - Reports

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, has recovered and tested negative on Monday, according to reports.

As per BCCI protocols for IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal was placed in isolation once he tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to a report on india.com, the left-hander will join the RCB bio-bubble after another negative test. The report added that Devdutt Padikkal could even be fit in time for the opening encounter of IPL 2021, between RCB and Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. The news came just a day after Delhi Capitals revealed their left-arm spinner Axar Patel had tested positive for the virus and had been placed in isolation.

Taking to their Twitter handle, RCB released an official statement on Devdutt Padikkal, which read:

“Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19 on 22nd March 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. Devdutt will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative, as per IPL protocol.”

“RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. He is feeling well and we can’t wait to have him join the squad for #IPL2021,” the statement further said.

As per the BCCI SOP, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate himself in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of ten days.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday, confirmed that IPL 2021 will go ahead as per schedule despite the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases over the past month. Fresh curbs have been imposed in Maharashtra to try and stop the spread of Coronavirus. Ganguly, however, told news agency ANI:

“Everything will go on as per schedule.”

Devdutt Padikkal has been in exceptional form recently

20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal was in excellent form for Karnataka in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-hander amassed 737 runs in the tournament.

He smashed four consecutive hundreds during the course of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, making him the first Indian batsman to achieve the feat in List A cricket.

Devdutt Padikkal also made a standout IPL debut last season. He scored 473 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 124.80, with five fifties.

For his impressive performances, he won the "Emerging Player of the Year" award.