IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

In more bad news for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), RCB’s batting star Devdutt Padikkal has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes a day after Delhi Capitals confirmed that their left-arm spinner Axar Patel had tested positive for the fast-spreading disease and has been placed in isolation.

According to a report in TOI, Devdutt Padikkal is undergoing quarantine after having tested positive for the virus.

RCB and the Mumbai Indians are scheduled to kick off IPL 2021 with the first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

2nd wave of #COVID19 in #India has put a scare into #IPL2021 . Latest is that star #RCB opening batsman #DevduttPadikkal has tested positive and is in quarantine. Doubtful whether he will be fit for 1st #IPL match on Apr 9 in #Chennai between #RCBvsMI! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 4, 2021

Delhi Capitals, releasing an official statement on their Twitter account on Saturday, confirmed:

“Delhi Capitals all-rounder #AxarPatel has tested positive for COVID-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on Mar 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive.”

As per the BCCI SOP, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 will have to isolate himself in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of ten days. The SOP states:

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately."

Apart from Patel and Devdutt Padikkal, members of the ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have also tested positive for COVID-19. The Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Four of the eight franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals - will remain in Mumbai for the next three weeks as they are scheduled to play five matches each.

Devdutt Padikkal won the Emerging Player of the Year award in IPL 2020

Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut last season. He amassed 473 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 124.80, with five fifties, and was named the "Emerging Player of the Year". Despite the presence of star players like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, the 20-year-old managed to leave his stamp on the tournament with his assured presence.

The left-hander also enjoyed tremendous successful in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, amassing 737 runs. The golden run featured four consecutive centuries, which made him him the first Indian batsman to achieve the feat in List A cricket.