IPL 2021: "Dhanashree and I would have come back irrespective of IPL's fate" - Yuzvendra Chahal on family's COVID battle

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that he and wife Dhanashree Verma would have returned home even if IPL 2021 had not been suspended. At the start of the month, Chahal’s parents tested COVID-19 positive.

The cricketer and his wife were set to return home. Around the same time, IPL 2021 got postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the bio-bubble as well. In an interview with India TV, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed:

"When I was playing in IPL, mom dad both were COVID positive. Mom had a mild one but dad's one was serious as his oxygen count fell to 85. Dhanashree and I were pretty clear that must go back home irrespective of the fate of IPL. She wanted to be with me through the suffering,"

Yuzvendra Chahal described Dhanashree as a positive influence in his life, and the one who has helped him understand the importance of punctuality. He further spoke in praise of her:

"I have a partner who really understands me and spends time with me. Especially in this pandemic, looking after household work and taking care of her professional work too. We both enjoy a good understanding. She is a very disciplined person and very rigorous about her work. I learnt that no matter how busy you are you need to find time for your workout and gym. She helps me be more punctual in life.”

We were definitely worried after COVID-19 entered the bubble: Yuzvendra Chahal

The RCB leggie conceded that their camp was definitely worried after the bio-bubble was compromised.

KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, CSK coaches Lakshmipathy Balaji and Mike Hussey, as well as DC’s Amit Mishra and SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha were among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking about the feeling inside the RCB camp as the cases multiplied, Yuzvendra Chahal admitted:

“The thoughts of how COVID entered the IPL bubble definitely came to our minds. But RCB followed all the rules and safety precautions. While travelling, we would wear two masks and gloves. Again, we were definitely worried about COVID in the bubble and whether it could effect us as well, especially after members in two, three teams tested positive.”

Yuzvendra Chahal managed only four wickets in seven games for RCB at an economy rate of 8.26 before IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely.