"Dhote Jao, Dhote Jao!"- RCB fans erupt as Maxwell, AB de Villiers tear KKR apart

Some incredible hitting from AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell has helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a daunting total of 204-4 in their 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On a Chepauk track where even a score in the range of 150-160 is considered as competitive, RCB have certainly rattled KKR big time. A blistering 78 off 49 from Glenn Maxwell and a sizzling 76* off 34 from AB de Villiers have put their team in the driver's seat to win this game.

RCB faithful thrilled following Maxwell and De Villiers' carnage

Fans were absolutely thrilled to see the carnage that was on show by both Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. The duo proved why they are among the best T20 batsmen in the world and here is what the fans had to say about their whirlwind knocks:

Walks in when RCB were at 95/3 in 11.1 overs, built a marvelous partnership with Glenn Maxwell and when he got out, he did his job of finishing the innings for RCB. 76 in just 34 balls, last 5 overs he managed to score 55. The genius of AB De Villiers. pic.twitter.com/F8pW0MgVsb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell 78 (49)

AB de Villiers 76* (34)



First time the No.4 and No. 5 batsmen of a team have scored 75+ in the same innings in IPL history. #RCB #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2021

Thought Maxwell's 49-ball 78 could end up being the best knock of this Chennai leg. Then AB de Villiers made things look ridiculously silly once again. #IPL2021 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 18, 2021

The dream is to one day watch De Villiers and Maxwell bat three overs at the death against Jason Holder at Wankhede. — Dweplea (@dweplea) April 18, 2021

Leading IPL run-scorers with switch hit/reverse sweep:



Warner - 157 runs

De Villiers - 141 runs

Uthappa - 131 runs

Maxwell - 116 runs#IPL2021 #KKRvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 18, 2021

RCB Fans looking at Maxwell and AB De Villiers today : #IPL2021#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/ZdUXdQeJw7 — Rohit (@dBigDangTheory) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Can't think of any batting pair in any IPL team as full of explosive possibilities as Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.



Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya closest, but given everyone at peak hitting form, AB-Maxwell shade them too I'd think... #RCBvKKR — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 18, 2021

The Ab De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell's Madness in Chennai. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Such a big total on a ground like Chennai where teams struggle to reach the total of 150.

It is going to be very difficult for KKR to chase.

Incredible innings from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

One started in style the other one finished in in style.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/WoruUGjeXE — Saurabh Singh (@IamsaurabhUP) April 18, 2021

RCB had got off to a horrible start as they lost two wickets in just their second over, including that of their skipper Virat Kohli. But Glenn Maxwell's counter-attacking brand of cricket took KKR by surprise.

The Australian all-rounder unleashed one unorthodox shot after another from his repertoire to bring the RCB innings back on track. Runs started flowing from both ends once AB de Villiers joined Maxwell at the crease.

RCB looked good to reach a score in excess of 170 even when Glenn Maxwell lost his wicket for 78. But what AB de Villiers unleashed in the last five overs was something even RCB wouldn't have expected.

An absolute onslaught by the Proteas star towards the end powered RCB over the 200-run mark. On a slow Chennai pitch, no one had expected such ridiculously good batting from the 37-year-old. But that has been the specialty of AB De Villiers, as he just finds new ways of amazing everyone with his ability.

KKR have got off to somewhat of a flying start, but this pitch has played tricks in the second innings every single time. Thus, it will be interesting to see whether Eoin Morgan and his men can stop RCB from making it three wins in a row.