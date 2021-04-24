IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik delighted with Tamil Nadu teammate Shahrukh Khan's performance

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik reflected on the performances of his Tamil Nadu teammates in IPL 2021. Karthik was happy to see Shahrukh Khan performing well for the Punjab Kings.

Shahrukh made his IPL debut earlier this month against the Rajasthan Royals. He has played five matches in IPL 2021, scoring 90 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 145.16.

Even Murugan Ashwin has looked good for the Punjab Kings this season. But the likes of R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan and M Siddharth are yet to get an opportunity to play.

In an interview before KKR's match against the Rajasthan Royals, Dinesh Karthik spoke about the Tamil Nadu stars' presence in IPL 2021.

"I was really, really happy to see how Shahrukh is doing. I think just the fact that there are so many players from Tamil Nadu...there are about 13 of them playing right now in different IPL teams. I am just happy to see them and would love to see a lot more players playing in the XI," Dinesh Karthik said.

Dinesh Karthik felt that even though the other players were on the bench, they would benefit a lot by rubbing their shoulders with the best in the world.

"It's a good wicket to bat on" - Dinesh Karthik on the pitch at Wankhede Stadium

Dinesh Karthik played a fantastic knock against the Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Dinesh Karthik further spoke about his own performance in the IPL 2021 game against the Chennai Super Kings. He enjoyed batting in the batsman-friendly conditions at Wankhede Stadium.

Batting at number six, Dinesh scored 40 runs off 24 deliveries and turned the momentum in KKR's favor. Sharing his experience of playing in Mumbai, Karthik said:

"Very happy with the knock. Personally, I thought it was good batting in Mumbai, especially coming from Chennai. Even though I am a home-grown Chennai boy, it felt good to be in Mumbai for the night. It's a good wicket to bat on. I was happy I got an opportunity to bat, and then, to pull out the team from that kind of a situation and try and make a match out of that was something I was happy about."

Karthik concluded by saying that he would have been happier had the Kolkata-based franchise won that game.