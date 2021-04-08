IPL 2021: "Eoin Morgan never talks cricket in the middle" - Dinesh Karthik on his favorite IPL batting partner

Ahead of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik had a fun 'Q and A' session with his fans on Twitter. He answered several questions during this session and came up with quite a few interesting responses too.

One fan asked the former KKR skipper to name his favorite batting partner in the Indian Premier League. Dinesh Karthik named current KKR skipper Eoin Morgan in his response to the question.

Reasoning out as to why he named the England limited-overs skipper, he wrote:

"He never talks cricket in the middle, only random stuff...I enjoy doing that!"

My favourite partner has to be @Eoin16

— DK (@DineshKarthik) April 7, 2021

Last year, midway through the season, Dinesh Karthik stepped down as KKR's captain as he felt that the additional responsibility was harming his batting.

Dinesh led the team in 37 games, winning 19 of those matches before stepping down.

"Relaxed. Calm. Chill" - Dinesh Karthik on his current state of mind

Another fan asked Dinesh Karthik to talk about his current state of mind, to which the wicket-keeper batsman responded:

"Relaxed. Calm. Chill."

Dinesh also responded to a fan's query about Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Rohit Sharma. The Tamil Nadu cricketer called Rohit a good friend and termed him "a terrific guy."

He's a good friend of mine.

— DK (@DineshKarthik) April 7, 2021

The 35-year-old also expressed his excitement about the return of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to KKR. The all-rounder was bought by KKR for ₹3.20 crores at the auction in February. Dinesh Karthik hopes the southpaw brings out his best this season.

It's always great to have @Sah75official with us, he has been a very exciting recruit for us.

— DK (@DineshKarthik) April 7, 2021

With aspirations of playing in the upcoming T20 World Cups in India and Australia, this season is an important one for Dinesh Karthik. He didn't have a great IPL 2020 with the bat and scored only 169 runs in 14 games. Hence, the upcoming season is a critical one for him with the bat.

Karthik played well in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and played a significant role in helping Tamil Nadu clinch the title. Karthik scored 183 runs in six innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 158.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first game of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 in Chennai.