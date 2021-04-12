IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan hails Harbhajan Singh for his selflessness

A delighted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan has lauded Harbhajan Singh for his selflessness after the two-time champions beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2021 opener in Chennai.

Making his debut for KKR, the 40-year-old Harbhajan Singh opened the bowling but didn't bowl another over in the match.

He almost took the wicket of SRH captain David Warner, but Pat Cummins squandered a sitter at point. After conceding just two runs off his first five deliveries, Wriddhiman Saha hit a six to spoil Harbhajan Singh's figures.

Eoin Morgan praised the experienced Harbhajan Singh for guiding the other bowlers during the game.

“Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) starting really well in the first over and then not playing a part but using his experience to get around the guys in the game shows that (selflessness in the side),” said Eoin Morgan in the post-match presentation.

Harbhajan Singh has shown more energy than anyone else in the squad: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan continued his praise for Harbhajan Singh in the post-match press conference. The England limited-overs captain said that the Indian off-spinner's energy level has been higher than anyone else in the KKR camp.

Answering a question on why Harbhajan Singh wasn’t bowled after the first over, Morgan said:

“It’s more to do with the match-ups. We analysed the opposition batsmen and him bowling the first over was a plan based on that. He created an opportunity, but unfortunately the catch was dropped. The role he played from thereon was outstanding. He used his experience, spoke to the players and lent his hand wherever needed. From the time he has arrived in the camp, he has shown more energy than anyone else. Hopefully, he can continue doing that and keep bowling beautifully the way he has been.”

Advertisement

Build-up to IPL 2021 for KKR has been good: Eoin Morgan

Crediting his side’s batting in the game on Sunday, Eoin Morgan said that KKR’s had a good build-up ahead of their IPL 2021 campaign, and the pre-tournament camp helped the team bond well.

“Build-up to the tournament has been pretty good. In the camp that we had pre-tournament, the guys gelled well. Today was quite magnificent the way the guys batted. Guys at the top of the order. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi were absolutely outstanding and set up the game for our middle order to play in the manner we want to play,” said Eoin Morgan.

KKR's win was set up by Nitish Rana’s 56-ball 80 and Rahul Tripathi’s 29-ball 53. The duo added 93 runs off 50 balls for the first wicket. Despite failures from Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell, an unbeaten cameo from Dinesh Karthik lifted KKR to a competitive total of 187-6.

Advertisement

KKR will now face defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Tuesday.