IPL 2021: “Even if we bring a little joy in these difficult times, we are doing well as a sport” – Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris has opened up on the COVID-19 situation in India, stating that if cricketers bring some distraction during these troubled times, then cricket is doing well as a sport.

The second wave of COVID-19 has rocked India. The country has seen almost 3.5 lakh new cases in the past 24 hours and reported over 2,700 deaths. The death toll due to coronavirus in India is rapidly rising towards the two lakh mark.

Simultaneously, the IPL is being staged in India – in venues like Mumbai and Delhi, which are some of the worst-affected regions.

Acknowledging the frontline workers, Chris Morris emphasized the importance of a sportsperson and Rajasthan Royals’ role during these testing times.

“As a team, we have been talking quite a lot about the pandemic in the last couple of days. We have seen how the second wave of the pandemic has hit specific parts of India if not all of the country. To see the healthcare and the frontline workers, not just in India but across the world, work day in and day out 24 hours a day is just incredible. It’s quite difficult to comprehend what’s happening.

“It’s our responsibility to play with smiles on our faces. It’s very easy to smile. During these times, we hopefully get to keep people happy on the other side of the screen. Whether we are winning or losing, it still allows us to make people watch cricket and feel happy about it. Even if we bring a little bit of joy in these times, we are doing well as a sport.

“As Rajasthan Royals, we are supporting COVID workers and everyone who’s affected by the pandemic,” said Chris Morris at the RR-KKR post-match press conference.

Chris Morris dismantles KKR

Earlier on Saturday, Chris Morris claimed four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bowling RR to their second victory in IPL 2021. His wickets included key scalps of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins.

Chris Morris’s spell of 4-0-23-4 restricted KKR to 133 for 9, and RR chased it down with seven balls to spare. The six-wicket win helped RR climb to sixth position in the points table. Already without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, Chris Morris has been a ray of hope for the Royals.

At the February 2021 IPL auction, Chris Morris fetched a bid of INR 16.25 crore from RR to become the most expensive player in IPL auction history. With a batting strike rate of 154.8 and a bowling average of 18, he has been one of RR’s top performers this season.