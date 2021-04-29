"Even Sehwag wasn't this merciless!"- Fans erupt as Prithvi Shaw destroys KKR

Prithvi Shaw's blistering knock of 82 off just 41 balls ensured Delhi Capitals (DC) coasted home by seven wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad. The 21-year-old was simply sensational with his belligerent hitting and gave KKR no chance whatsoever.
The young opener's recent experiences in cricket have been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Prithvi Shaw was dropped from DC's playing XI towards the end of the tournament last year due to his inconsistency. He also failed to make a mark Down Under as his technique was exposed by the Aussie quicks.
Disappointed with himself, Prithvi Shaw could easily have been disheartened by all the criticism he was receiving. But he went back to domestic cricket, worked hard on his technical flaws alongside former Indian batsman Pravin Amre and came out with flying colours.
Twitter hails Prithvi Shaw and trolls KKR
Prithvi Shaw's sensational 827 runs in just 8 games in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy ensured Mumbai clinched their fourth title. Shaw has now shown this wasn't just a fluke by replicating his sensational form in the IPL 2021 season. He currently has 269 runs from 6 games and is the third-highest run-scorer so far.
Fans on Twitter went berserk over Prithvi Shaw's brilliant innings against KKR. They also trolled Eoin Morgan and his men for putting out yet another flat performance. Here is what they had to say.
DC have now jumped to the second spot in the points table and are looking more and more likely to make it to the playoffs for the third season in a row. KKR, on the other hand, are in deep trouble as they still cannot seem to figure out their best XI.
Without their talisman Shreyas Iyer, this season could have been a tricky one for DC but stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant has led the side brilliantly. Sensational performances from Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Avesh Khan have made DC one of the strongest contenders for the IPL 2021 title.