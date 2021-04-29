"Even Sehwag wasn't this merciless!"- Fans erupt as Prithvi Shaw destroys KKR

Prithvi Shaw's blistering knock of 82 off just 41 balls ensured Delhi Capitals (DC) coasted home by seven wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad. The 21-year-old was simply sensational with his belligerent hitting and gave KKR no chance whatsoever.

The young opener's recent experiences in cricket have been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Prithvi Shaw was dropped from DC's playing XI towards the end of the tournament last year due to his inconsistency. He also failed to make a mark Down Under as his technique was exposed by the Aussie quicks.

Disappointed with himself, Prithvi Shaw could easily have been disheartened by all the criticism he was receiving. But he went back to domestic cricket, worked hard on his technical flaws alongside former Indian batsman Pravin Amre and came out with flying colours.

Twitter hails Prithvi Shaw and trolls KKR

Prithvi Shaw's sensational 827 runs in just 8 games in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy ensured Mumbai clinched their fourth title. Shaw has now shown this wasn't just a fluke by replicating his sensational form in the IPL 2021 season. He currently has 269 runs from 6 games and is the third-highest run-scorer so far.

Fans on Twitter went berserk over Prithvi Shaw's brilliant innings against KKR. They also trolled Eoin Morgan and his men for putting out yet another flat performance. Here is what they had to say.

Prithvi Shaw becomes the first batsman in IPL history to start an innings with 6 consecutive boundaries while chasing a total. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2021

The runs Gill scores in entire PP, Prithvi Shaw scores in 4 balls — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 29, 2021

18 ball fifty for Prithvi Shaw including 9 fours and 1 sixes - 42 runs through the boundaries. What a freak in T20 format. pic.twitter.com/vejH13AMxU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2021

Just 18 balls for his 50. Has made it easier for everyone else. In absolutely cracking form @PrithviShaw. Look forward to more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2021

If DC let go Prithvi Shaw can't imagine how pissed I'm going to be — absy (@absycric) April 29, 2021

Your apology should be as loud as your disrespect was

Best Young Batsman in the World : Prithvi Shaw ♥💥 pic.twitter.com/ns4vf7Ncp0 — 𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍 (@Nitin__10) April 29, 2021

#DCvsKKR

Shivam Mavi and kkR after seeing Prithvi shaw batting :- pic.twitter.com/7Lep4Qlvx2 — Shubham (@sj_shubz_msdian) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw hitting 6 fours in an over , Meanwhile Shivam Mavi to Prithvi Shaw:#DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/TAEiRDT7vM — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw is once in a generation player. Even Sehwag wasn't this merciless in Powerplay. I know one guy who has full skillset to do the same but he prefers Test20 instead on a highway. — 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) April 29, 2021

That’s was “Massacre”..



Prithvi Shaw has played one of his finest IPL innings ever.

Brutal to say the least 🙌🏻🔥#KKR blown away in Delhi storm. #DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/HsziOGjY98 — Siddharth Jha (@Siddhar18240017) April 29, 2021

KKR innings: 10 fours in 20 overs

DC innings: 10 fours in 4.1 overs #IPL2021 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 29, 2021

#KKR have a problem in their top order. Not of pedigree but in terms of the strike rate. Both openers score around 120 and for all his skill, Gill seems to hit an obstacle at about 120. It means everyone below is under pressure to play the big shot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2021

Every now and then, Prithvi Shaw wakes you up to his enormous talent.! #PrithviShaw #DCvsKKR — Amit 🇮🇳 (@Amit_kr_Roy01) April 29, 2021

For too long, KKR have been the side which must cover up for their bowling issues through batting if they are to win. But on more days than not, it's a strategy that has stood exposed. They were so much better a bowling attack in Gambhir era and that coincided with 2 titles. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 29, 2021

KKR



With Gambhir Without Gambhir pic.twitter.com/lOSCXvTqV9 — mon (@monicas004) April 29, 2021

DC have now jumped to the second spot in the points table and are looking more and more likely to make it to the playoffs for the third season in a row. KKR, on the other hand, are in deep trouble as they still cannot seem to figure out their best XI.

Without their talisman Shreyas Iyer, this season could have been a tricky one for DC but stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant has led the side brilliantly. Sensational performances from Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Avesh Khan have made DC one of the strongest contenders for the IPL 2021 title.