IPL 2021: Everyone playing IPL should be able to adjust to different conditions, says Shimron Hetmyer

Delhi Capitals (DC)'s hard-hitting batsman Shimron Hetmyer feels that playing the IPL at different venues should not be a big challenge for players, as they are professionals and most of them are international campaigners.

The 2021 edition of the IPL is being played at a handful of neutral venues across the country due to the COVID-19 situation, requiring teams to stay in a bio-bubble and playing without spectators.

At a virtual press conference following DC’s seven-wicket triumph against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Shimron Hetmyer said that players should be able to adapt to various conditions. He observed in this regard:

“I don’t think it is that challenging because almost everyone who is playing IPL has played international cricket. So they should be able to adjust. It is just about going out there and assessing the situation, assessing the pitch and conditions and playing accordingly.”

I bat higher in the West Windies team, so there is a little bit more responsibility: Shimron Hetmyer

The 24-year-old West Indian was asked whether playing in the IPL has helped him in international cricket.

Shimron Hetmyer replied that while he bats higher up the order for West Indies, his IPL experience has allowed him to switch gears as per the match situation and become a consistent performer. Shimron Hetmyer elaborated in this regard:

“I think what I have learnt here is trying to get more insight into my game. Trying to get more consistent and to keep that positivity. In the West Indies team, I bat a little bit higher. So there is a little bit more responsibility. I have to probably play less shots, but it still helps to have that positivity in you at the back of your mind. At any point, you can just flip a switch and be the aggressor or the responsible person.”

Shimron Hetmyer smashed two sixes and a four, remaining unbeaten on 16 off four balls, as DC trumped SRH by seven wickets on Sunday.

Earlier, in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Shimron Hetmeyer clobbered an unbeaten 53 off 25 balls. He smashed four sixes during his blistering knock, but DC went down by a solitary run in the thrilling contest.

With their latest win, their sixth in eight matches, DC have gone atop the IPL 2021 points table.