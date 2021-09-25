"Expect Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl more of off-spin" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra wants Ravichandran Ashwin to have more trust in his stock delivery, the off spin. The 34-year-old showed off a range of variations in DC's previous game against SRH and did not bowl much off-spin.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra revealed that he expects Ashwin to focus more on off-spin.

"I expect Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl off-spin a lot more. He is bowling those carrom balls, but a bit more of off-spin would be good," Aakash Chopra stated.

Aakash Chopra also spoke about the possible changes DC could make in their playing XI. Marcus Stoinis might not be available for selection as he apparently pulled his hamstring in the last game. Chopra feels this will affect Delhi's balance as they do not have an all-rounder like Chris Woakes in their ranks.

"DC don't need to make any changes. But Stoinis' injury will be a question they will need to address. They will need to tweak a bit with their combination. They do have Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane but they will not bat at No.4 and No.5," he added.

RR are playing fearless brand of cricket like KKR: Aakash Chopra

Both RR and KKR have played attacking cricket in the second half of the tournament. Batting depth has allowed their batsmen at the top of the order to bat with freedom.

RR won their previous game against PBKS miraculously by defending four runs in the last over. This would have surely given them immense confidence. Although DC are placed second in the table, Aakash Chopra feels they will need to be wary of the threat RR possess.

"Rajasthan, like Kolkata, have decided to play a different brand of cricket. The hunger in them to win is more that's why Delhi needs to beware of them," Aakash Chopra concluded.

