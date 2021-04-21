IPL 2021: Fabian Allen age, height, hometown, IPL salary and T20I stats

The Punjab Kings handed Fabian Allen his maiden IPL cap ahead of their IPL 2021 fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Mohali-based franchise made three changes to their match squad for the game versus the Orange Army. They left out Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Jalaj Saxena to bring Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan Ashwin in the playing XI.

Fabian Allen was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2020. However, he did not get a single chance to play in the middle. Today, he received his first cap against his former franchise.

Allen is a spin-bowling all-rounder who can hit the ball hard. He has hit more sixes than fours in T20 international cricket. With Fabian making his IPL debut today, here's a look at some interesting things you need to know about him.

Fabian Allen age

Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques making the debut for Punjab Kings. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2021

Fabian Allen was born on May 7, 1995. He will celebrate his 26th birthday in a few days.

Fabian Allen height

Fabian Allen is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, which approximately equals 1.85 meters.

Fabian Allen hometown

The Caribbean all-rounder was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He has been a part of the Jamaica Tallawahs team in the CPL competition.

Fabian Allen IPL Salary

The Punjab Kings signed Fabian Allen for ₹75 lakh at the IPL Auction 2021. The Caribbean player had a contract worth ₹50 lakh in the previous season.

Fabian Allen T20I stats

Fabian Allen made his T20 international debut for West Indies on November 4, 2018, against India at Eden Gardens. The all-rounder has played 19 T20I matches in his career, picking up 14 wickets and scoring 145 runs.

Allen has a decent economy rate of 7.09 in T20Is. It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Punjab Kings today.