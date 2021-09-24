IPL 2021: Fans guess Wasim Jaffer’s players to watch out for in RCB vs CSK clash

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has shared a cryptic tweet, asking fans to guess his players to watch out for in Friday’s clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two sides will battle it out in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While RCB were handed a nine-wicket hammering by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous encounter, CSK got the better of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs.

On Friday, Jaffer took to his official Twitter account to share two images - one was an American dollar note and the other was a still from the iconic film - "The Lord of the Rings."

The former India opener shared the pictures with the caption:

“Watchout for these two tonight. #RCBvCSK #IPL2021.”

Most fans guessed the answer as AB de Villiers and Shardul Thakur, giving their reasons for the same. Of course, there were some other interesting responses as well. Have a look at some Twitter replies to Jaffer’s tweet.

Leg Slip @AtLegSlip

1. Benjamin Franklin - AB Devillers( His name has Benjamin)
2. Lord of the rings house - So, lord Shardul.

yadavashish🇮🇳 @InUrDreaMSD

I think first one is Benjamin Franklin Devilliers and the second is Ruturaj coz season ko hindi me ritu kahte hain

nayan @nayaaan08

Benjamin Franklin - ABD
Sun - Ravi - jadeja

Dilip Kumar @im_dilipk

Sir Ravinder Jadeja
Abraham Benjamin de Villiers

Ajeet Chaudhary @ajchaudhary2020 @WasimJaffer14 Chalo dekhte hai comments me apne experts ki ray 😁 @WasimJaffer14 Chalo dekhte hai comments me apne experts ki ray 😁

Possible changes for RCB and CSK

Ahead of the RCB versus CSK match, former cricketers Ian Bishop and Deep Dasgupta discussed possible changes for the Sharjah encounter. According to Bishop, although Dwayne Bravo has been impressive, CSK need to find a way to fit Sam Curran in the playing XI.

Bishop said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"The dichotomy or the difficulty for CSK is that Dwayne Bravo has done well and we're talking like for like. Bravo scored runs, he's taken wickets, I think he deserves staying in, but you have got to get Curran in somehow."

On the other hand, Dasgupta added that it would be difficult to bring Curran back into the playing XI. He explained:

"You would like him to, but I don't know where he fits in because Bravo was extremely impactful in the last game both with bat and ball. The other three overseas are set. Even though you want him there, it seems difficult."

As for RCB, both Bishop and Dasgupta agreed Shahbaz Ahmad could get a look in owing to his all-round skills. The former India wicketkeeper-batter commented:

“It's difficult to change the team after just one game but they have options. Someone like Shahbaz Ahmad can play in place of Wanindu Hasaranga and Tim David can come in because he is in fabulous form."

CSK and RCB are second and third in the IPL points table, with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Edited by Samya Majumdar