"This is daylight robbery" - Twitterati erupts as DC sign Steve Smith for INR 2.2 crores

Steve Smith will play for the Delhi Capitals (DC) after the franchise snapped up the Australian star for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL 2021 auction.
This is a relatively cheap fee for someone of Smith's class and DC will be over the moon to have signed the 31-year-old for an absolute bargain.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had opened the bidding for Steve Smith at INR 2 crore, but the auctioneer was asked for some time by Punjab Kings to discuss a possible bid.
DC took advantage of the time given and swooped in with a bid of their own at INR 2.2 crore.
Fans on Twitter react to Steve Smith being snapped up by DC
No other team carried on bidding and Smith's fate was finally sealed. Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Steve Smith's signing.
While many feel that DC has got a fantastic player, others believe there is no point in bidding for the Australian batsman as DC is already top-heavy. They took to Twitter to express their emotions and this is what they had to say:
DC made it to the final last season and faltered at the last hurdle against the mighty Mumbai Indians. The franchise certainly felt that despite having a heavy top-order, they lacked the quality and experience to play big matches.
With Steve Smith in their ranks now, DC will certainly feel that they have further solidified their batting.
The 31-year-old did not have a good IPL 2020, having scored just 311 runs. He was also unable to lead the Rajasthan Royals (RR) into the playoffs.
Hence, Smith will certainly have a point to prove this time around. It will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity at the top of the order for DC, or if he'll be asked to play the anchor role in the middle.Published 18 Feb 2021, 16:00 IST