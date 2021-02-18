"Kohli+ABD+Maxi= Destruction"- Twitterati can't keep calm as Glenn Maxwell joins RCB

Glenn Maxwell will suit up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) next IPL, having been snapped up by the franchise for a whopping INR 14.25 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.

RCB will be ecstatic with the signing of the world-class all-rounder as it adds another match-winner to their already star-studded batting line-up.

The 32-year-old didn't come easy as RCB had to see off some stiff resistance from the likes of Chennai Super Kings in the bidding war.

Twitterati reacts to Glenn Maxwell joining RCB

Fans on Twitter are going gaga over the prospect of seeing Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell play together at RCB. Expectations are sky high for IPL 2021.

Others can't believe how Maxwell keeps getting a huge payday almost every IPL season. Here is what they had to say:

Glenn Maxwell in #IPLAuction



2013: 5.3 cr (MI)

2014: 6.0 cr (KXIP)

2018: 9.0 cr (DC)

2020: 10.75 cr (KXIP)

2021: 14.25 cr (RCB)#IPLAuction2021 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 18, 2021

Live scenes from the Glenn Maxwell bidding war.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/Sy2LZjEWOg — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 18, 2021

Stuff that keeps getting more expensive every year:



1. Petrol

2. Diesel

3. Glenn Maxwell#IPLAuction2021 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell’s that guy! He’s that guy who cheats, and yet the girl goes back to him! Insanity at #IPLAuction2021 🙄😳 — Tanay Tiwari (@Tanay_Tiwari) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

For IPL franchises Glenn Maxwell is bitcoin. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 18, 2021

Adam Zampa represented RCB's cap to Glenn Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/WnWOLZQ8GT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell after every IPL Auction. pic.twitter.com/RDFoJ3mBC1 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 crore is possibly the most RCB thing yet — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) February 18, 2021

No. 3 - Virat Kohli.

No. 4 - Ab De Villiers.

No. 5 - Glenn Maxwell.



What a Middle order. Most Destructive in the World. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL 2020 auction for a whopping INR 10.75 crore. However, he couldn't live up to the hype, having his worst IPL season last year.

The all-rounder scored just 108 runs in 13 games and was unable to hit even a single six. The writing was on the wall that he was eventually going to be released by the Punjab-based franchise.

However, he was back to his best in the limited-overs series against India, averaging 83.50 in the ODIs. Glenn Maxwell also had a sensational 2020-21 Big Bash League (BBL), scoring 379 runs.

With Maxwell in red-hot form, it was all but certain that there were going to be multiple suitors ready for his signature. RCB always seemed to depend a lot on their star players like Kohli and De Villiers for scoring a truckload of runs.

Advertisement

Thus, signing the Australian star takes a bit of the burden off the RCB duo. He would also provide some lusty blows towards the end of the innings to propel RCB's score.

The trio of Kohli, De Villiers and Maxwell could finally help RCB win that elusive maiden IPL title next season.