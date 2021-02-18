"Kohli+ABD+Maxi= Destruction"- Twitterati can't keep calm as Glenn Maxwell joins RCB

Glenn Maxwell will suit up for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) next IPL, having been snapped up by the franchise for a whopping INR 14.25 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.
RCB will be ecstatic with the signing of the world-class all-rounder as it adds another match-winner to their already star-studded batting line-up.
The 32-year-old didn't come easy as RCB had to see off some stiff resistance from the likes of Chennai Super Kings in the bidding war.
Twitterati reacts to Glenn Maxwell joining RCB
Fans on Twitter are going gaga over the prospect of seeing Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell play together at RCB. Expectations are sky high for IPL 2021.
Others can't believe how Maxwell keeps getting a huge payday almost every IPL season. Here is what they had to say:
Glenn Maxwell was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL 2020 auction for a whopping INR 10.75 crore. However, he couldn't live up to the hype, having his worst IPL season last year.
The all-rounder scored just 108 runs in 13 games and was unable to hit even a single six. The writing was on the wall that he was eventually going to be released by the Punjab-based franchise.
However, he was back to his best in the limited-overs series against India, averaging 83.50 in the ODIs. Glenn Maxwell also had a sensational 2020-21 Big Bash League (BBL), scoring 379 runs.
With Maxwell in red-hot form, it was all but certain that there were going to be multiple suitors ready for his signature. RCB always seemed to depend a lot on their star players like Kohli and De Villiers for scoring a truckload of runs.
Thus, signing the Australian star takes a bit of the burden off the RCB duo. He would also provide some lusty blows towards the end of the innings to propel RCB's score.
The trio of Kohli, De Villiers and Maxwell could finally help RCB win that elusive maiden IPL title next season.Published 18 Feb 2021, 16:41 IST