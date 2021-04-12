Create
IPL 2021: "Kisi ko pata nahi chalega" - Fans on Twitter troll Punjab Kings for RCB-like jersey

KL Rahul in new Punjab Kings jersey (L) and Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli in RCB
KL Rahul in new Punjab Kings jersey (L) and Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli in RCB's 2009 jersey
Rudransh Khurana
Modified 1 hr ago
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore fans and social media handles are constantly engaged in banter when it comes to their similarities.

Sometimes it's about the players and coaches who have represented both the teams. On other occasions, it is about how most Karnataka-born players ply their trade for the Punjab-based franchise.

So when Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul walked out for the toss in his team's first game of IPL 2021 donning a new, candy-red jersey, it led to an uproar on social media.

Twitterati was quick to point out its many similarities with the old Royal Challengers Bangalore kit. The combination of red and gold in the jersey, helmets and pads eerily resemble the ones worn by Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid during their IPL days.

While some fans outrightly rejected the new jersey, others saw the lighter side of it and expressed their views with some hilarious memes. The following are the best reactions:

Twitterati trolls Punjab Kings' new jersey

"Hoping change of name and jersey will bring Punjab Kings good fortune" - KL Rahul

Punjab Kings finished third from the bottom of the table in IPL 2020. In a recent interview, skipper KL Rahul hoped that the franchise's renaming and new jersey would bring better fortune in this edition.

“We have our fingers crossed. I genuinely believe that we were a tad bit unlucky last year. We did play some really good cricket. A couple of the games we really couldn’t close for a couple of reasons. It did hurt a little bit, so I’m hoping the change of name and jerseys, and a whole lot of other changes, will bring us some good fortune,” said KL Rahul.

Coming to the ongoing game, the Punjab Kings lost the toss and are batting first in Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle played quick-fire knocks but have lost their wickets. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda are currently at the crease.

Published 12 Apr 2021, 20:45 IST
IPL 2021 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli KL Rahul
