IPL 2021: "Kisi ko pata nahi chalega" - Fans on Twitter troll Punjab Kings for RCB-like jersey

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore fans and social media handles are constantly engaged in banter when it comes to their similarities.

Sometimes it's about the players and coaches who have represented both the teams. On other occasions, it is about how most Karnataka-born players ply their trade for the Punjab-based franchise.

So when Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul walked out for the toss in his team's first game of IPL 2021 donning a new, candy-red jersey, it led to an uproar on social media.

Twitterati was quick to point out its many similarities with the old Royal Challengers Bangalore kit. The combination of red and gold in the jersey, helmets and pads eerily resemble the ones worn by Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid during their IPL days.

While some fans outrightly rejected the new jersey, others saw the lighter side of it and expressed their views with some hilarious memes. The following are the best reactions:

Twitterati trolls Punjab Kings' new jersey

"Sir, KL and Chris looked more comfortable at RCB..."

"Change the jersey to Red and Gold!" #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/gchwMTPP3B — RD (@urbanhymner) April 12, 2021

PBKS jersey btw 🤢🤢 — Starc 🥶 (@Aarsibi) April 12, 2021

Gayle looks so similar in this PBKS jersey. Missing this duo. 😓 pic.twitter.com/EUafB8YaJq — Neal Caffrey (@AI_freak) April 12, 2021

PBKS' jersey is reminding me of Rahul Dravid. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 12, 2021

This is looking more like RCB b than PBKS. The players, the coach & the jersey. Oh, that's Rcb itself. #RRvPBKS — B ᴀ ʀ ɴ ᴏ ᴍ ᴏ ʏ (@justrandomshhit) April 12, 2021

I can't believe these PBKS fans were literally arguing saying this jersey isn't copied y'all need eye check up bro.😭 — Ananyaa🌻 (@ananyaalol) April 12, 2021

Punjab kings transformation to RCB is in progress. Jersey very similar to rcbs during early ipl days. Adding sugar to sambar will complete the transformation — MadRush (@redevilry) April 12, 2021

So much similarities between 2008 RCB jersey and present @PunjabKingsIPL #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/7fympatChs — Thilak Ramamurthy (@Thilak_Rama) April 12, 2021

"Hoping change of name and jersey will bring Punjab Kings good fortune" - KL Rahul

Punjab Kings finished third from the bottom of the table in IPL 2020. In a recent interview, skipper KL Rahul hoped that the franchise's renaming and new jersey would bring better fortune in this edition.

“We have our fingers crossed. I genuinely believe that we were a tad bit unlucky last year. We did play some really good cricket. A couple of the games we really couldn’t close for a couple of reasons. It did hurt a little bit, so I’m hoping the change of name and jerseys, and a whole lot of other changes, will bring us some good fortune,” said KL Rahul.

Coming to the ongoing game, the Punjab Kings lost the toss and are batting first in Mumbai. Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle played quick-fire knocks but have lost their wickets. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda are currently at the crease.