IPL 2021: "Feel amazing" - Virat Kohli reacts after RCB secure playoff berth

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was a happy man after his side booked a playoff berth, beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in Sharjah.

The Royal Challengers became the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to qualify for the playoffs. Virat Kohli has hinted that they will play more fearless cricket in the next two matches and fancy their chances of finishing in the top two.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said:

"(It) feels amazing. After 2011, we haven't done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign. We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly."

Opting to bat first, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli once again gave the RCB a good start. They added 68 runs for the first wicket before Glenn Maxwell unleashed his shots in Sharjah to post a challenging total. The Australian all-rounder smacked 57 off 33 deliveries to propel Bangalore to 164 runs which was defended by the bowlers.

"Harshal Patel's inclusion has been outstanding" - Virat Kohli lauds RCB bowlers

The RCB scripted a brilliant turnaround to win the match despite KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal getting the Punjab Kings off to a brilliant start. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of the show, returning with 3/29 with useful contributions from George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel.

Virat Kohli showered praise on his bowlers and hopes that they will keep up the good job ahead of the playoffs.

Also Read

"The resurgence of Siraj, ever since he has done well in Test cricket. Harshal's inclusion has been outstanding. Yuzi has chipped in, as has Shahbaz. Garton has come in. If the players don't step up, then the campaign goes off track," he concluded.

Bangalore will play Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far