IPL 2021: Felt insulted when teams did not show interest in me in 2018: Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) medium-pacer Harshal Patel has said that he felt insulted after franchises did not show much interest in him during the IPL 2018 auction. However, he added that the experience led him to work hard on his batting and become a better all-round player.

Harshal Patel, who claimed a five-for against Mumbai Indians in RCB's IPL 2021 opener, was purchased by Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 20 lakh during the 2018 auction. However, he did not get to play a lot of games.

Reflecting on that phase, Harshal Patel said at a virtual press conference.:

"In the 2018 IPL, a lot of people didn't show interest in me, and that struck me. I took it as an insult because I wanted to become a player who was a match-winner and had a lot of value. Then I realised that if I worked a little bit on my batting, people would start having faith in my batting, and I could become that valuable player.”

Harshal Patel continued in this regard:

“Batting is something that I have always done well, but I have never focussed a lot on. But if I find my way around any difficulties I face in batting and score runs in difficult situations, I can definitely prove my worth as an all-rounder".

Harshal Patel created history in IPL 2021, as he became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

He displayed excellent variations to dismiss the dangerous trio of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard en route to finishing with impressive figures of 5 for 27. Krunal Pandya and Marco Jansen were his two other scalps.

RCB chased down a 160-run target to romp home by two wickets. Fittingly, it was Harshal Patel who hit the winning runs off the last ball of the pulsating encounter.

Advertisement

Harshal Patel will be RCB’s designated death bowler

After the victory against MI, Harshal Patel said at a press conference that he had been made aware of his role by the RCB management during the first training camp itself.

Harshal Patel was told that he would be expected to bowl at least a couple of overs at the death. The 30-year-old elaborated in this regard:

“When I was traded (from Delhi to RCB), I was told what kind of role I would be playing in the team. When we gathered for our first camp, there were very clear instructions to me that I was going to bowl at least two overs at the death. That gave me a lot of clarity and confidence to work on my skills and develop plans against certain batters that I could face in the death overs in various teams. That clarity was given to me very early, and that made my preparation a lot more concise.”

RCB will look to continue their winning ways when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.