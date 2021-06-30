IPL 2021: "Flight ban is definitely a problem" - CSK CEO on preparations for the 2nd phase

The UAE government banning all direct flights from India until July 21 has been a cause for concern for all IPL franchises, including the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan explained how the franchises are caught in an uneasy situation, given the lack of clarity over dates regarding the upliftment of the travel ban.

The franchises cannot travel to the UAE and are finding it hard to get their logistics in place for the second phase of IPL 2021, which is to be played in September-October. In an interaction with Insidesport.co, Viswanathan opened up about the challenges that the franchises are facing in conducting the tournament. The CSK CEO said:

"Finding hotels won’t be a problem. As far as the hotel is concerned, we are already in talks. That should not be a problem. Whenever BCCI confirms the dates, we will finalize the bookings. But the flight ban is definitely a problem, it delays our plans.”

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



More details here - https://t.co/r7TSIKLUdM #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/q3hKsw0lkb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2021

There are also concerns over the rise in prices of hotels as well as their availability, given the Dubai Expo (an event expected to attract 25 million visitors) and ICC T20 World Cup are going to be conducted around the same time in the UAE.

CSK had a run in the 2nd phase of IPL 2021

Despite their worst-ever IPL finish last season, the Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, came roaring back to form in the 14th edition of the tournament.

CSK are currently sitting in second spot in the points table with five wins from their first seven games. They are among the firm favorites to reach the playoffs, and many see them as strong contenders for the title, given their comprehensive performances this season. It remains to be seen if they can extend their momentum during the second phase of the IPL.

The official schedule for the second phase is not yet out, but various reports suggest that the BCCI will conduct the remainder of the tournament between September 19 to October 15.

Edited by Samya Majumdar