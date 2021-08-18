IPL 2021: [Watch] Chennai Super Kings enjoy penultimate day of quarantine 

The Chennai Super Kings will soon kick off their training for the second phase of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. The three-time IPL winners enjoyed their fifth day of quarantine with food, family and cricket.

The official Instagram handle of the Chennai Super Kings posted a reel yesterday where they compiled stories and posts from all CSK players' accounts. Suresh Raina seemed to be the most active player on social media as he shared photos and videos of himself spending time with his family, exercising and even cooking.

Robin Uthappa uploaded a couple of photos with his wife while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar celebrated India's win against England in the Lord's Test match. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi cooked 'something special' and shared a picture of the dish on social media.

You can watch the compilation reel uploaded by the Chennai Super Kings on Instagram right here:

The reel has gone viral on Instagram, gaining over 130,000 likes inside two hours. More than 200 fans have commented on the post, which has been viewed over 500,000 times on Instagram.

Chennai Super Kings will complete their quarantine later today

Chennai Super Kings are one of the favorites to win IPL 2021.

Suresh Raina informed fans on Instagram yesterday that the Chennai Super Kings have only one more day of quarantine left in the United Arab Emirates. This means they will be out of quarantine later today. The Super Kings are expected to begin their practice sessions tomorrow.

"Just another day waiting for the quarantine to get over, and then back in action," Suresh Raina wrote on Instagram yesterday.

The Chennai Super Kings will play in the opening game of the second phase of IPL 2021 against the Mumbai Indians. MI beat CSK in a high-scoring match earlier this year and the MS Dhoni-led outfit will want to avenge that defeat.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar