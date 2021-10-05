IPL 2021: “For me it was easy” – DC’s Shimron Hetmyer on his plans against CSK’s Dwayne Bravo

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) batter Shimron Hetmyer scored an 18-ball 28 not out against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This knock guided his team home in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, in Dubai. This victory sees DC replace CSK as the table-toppers.

The left-hander reckons he knows his West Indian teammate Dwayne Bravo well. He also had practice during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and that made it easier for him to conquer the champion death bowler.

“For me it was easy. I had enough practice in the CPL. I knew he [Dwayne Bravo] would go wide with the field he had, and I just looked to get across and go straight down the ground against him and not midwicket or anything. I got two of them, and I am happy with that,” said a buoyant Shimron Hetmyer after the match.

Chasing 137, Shimron Hetmyer came into bat at 98 for five when DC needed 39 off 35 balls. With still 22 runs required from 16 balls, Shimron Hetmyer was dropped off Dwayne Bravo by substitute fielder K Gowtham at long-off.

“I thought I was out. I was praying, and the guy missed it, so I was thankful. It was just about getting the bat on ball. The 19th over was the one where I thought I’d try and get a six and bring it down as much as possible,” said the 24-year-old Guyanese cricketer.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shimron Hetmyer jumped on Dwayne Bravo after winning the game. Shimron Hetmyer jumped on Dwayne Bravo after winning the game. https://t.co/Zx3Ps9QsGs

"I tell guys that’s why I am paid for": Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer stated that his role in the DC outfit is to finish games, and he targets as many finishes as possible.

“It’s very important for me to finish games. I tell the guys that is what I am paid for, and I try to finish as many games as possible,” added Shimron Hetmyer.

Table-toppers DC next play the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last league match of the tournament in Dubai on Friday.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL With a win over #CSK in Match 50 of the #VIVOIPL @DelhiCapitals registered their 1⃣0⃣th win of the season & moved to the top of the Points Table 🔽 #DCvCSK With a win over #CSK in Match 50 of the #VIVOIPL, @DelhiCapitals registered their 1⃣0⃣th win of the season & moved to the top of the Points Table 🔽#DCvCSK https://t.co/lgh6V2a5nc

