"Gajab beijjati hai yaar!"- Fans roast RCB as Moeen Ali destroys RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be kicking themselves after watching the impact that England all-rounder Moeen Ali has had in just his first three games for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 33-year-old triggered the batting collapse of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with best figures of 3-7 and won the game for CSK.
Moeen Ali was snapped up by RCB in the IPL 2018 auction and was considered to be one of the most underrated all-rounders in the T20 format. The 33-year-old was with the Bengaluru-based franchise for three seasons but only played 19 games.
Scoring 309 runs and picking up 10 wickets, Moeen Ali did all he could in the limited number of chances he got. However, RCB surprisingly released him ahead of the IPL 2021 season.
The decision raised quite a few eyebrows and many thought RCB might end up regretting it as Moeen Ali could have been the perfect foil for the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Ali already has scored 108 runs for CSK in 3 games at a brilliant strike-rate of 144, with 4 wickets to his name.
Twitter trolls RCB for letting Moeen Ali slip away
CSK fans hailed the decision of the franchise to snap up the all-rounder for a whopping INR 7 crore as he has looked worth every penny of his pricetag so far. Fans also took a dig at RCB for letting such a fine player go through their hands and here is how Twitter reacted:
189 looked to be a target just about par set by CSK. Although RR lost a couple of early wickets, Jos Buttler was playing aggressively and the target looked to be within their grasp until the hard-hitting opener was at the crease. But this is when MS Dhoni unleashed his spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.
The duo picked five wickets as RR slumped from 87-2 to 95-7. Jadeja dismissed the dangerous Buttler and the rusty Shivam Dube, while Moeen Ali picked up the scalps of David Miller, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris.
RR never recovered and ended up falling short of the CSK total by 45 runs. While CSK fans celebrate the performances of Moeen Ali, RCB fans might be wondering what could have been had their team shown more faith in the 33-year-old.