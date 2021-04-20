"Gajab beijjati hai yaar!"- Fans roast RCB as Moeen Ali destroys RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be kicking themselves after watching the impact that England all-rounder Moeen Ali has had in just his first three games for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 33-year-old triggered the batting collapse of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with best figures of 3-7 and won the game for CSK.

Moeen Ali was snapped up by RCB in the IPL 2018 auction and was considered to be one of the most underrated all-rounders in the T20 format. The 33-year-old was with the Bengaluru-based franchise for three seasons but only played 19 games.

Scoring 309 runs and picking up 10 wickets, Moeen Ali did all he could in the limited number of chances he got. However, RCB surprisingly released him ahead of the IPL 2021 season.

The decision raised quite a few eyebrows and many thought RCB might end up regretting it as Moeen Ali could have been the perfect foil for the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Ali already has scored 108 runs for CSK in 3 games at a brilliant strike-rate of 144, with 4 wickets to his name.

Twitter trolls RCB for letting Moeen Ali slip away

CSK fans hailed the decision of the franchise to snap up the all-rounder for a whopping INR 7 crore as he has looked worth every penny of his pricetag so far. Fans also took a dig at RCB for letting such a fine player go through their hands and here is how Twitter reacted:

Dhoni knows how to make proper use of Moeen Ali.



And RCB gave him away for Daniel Christian 😂#CSKvRR — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 19, 2021

After Watson, Moeen is another RCB product that comes onto CSK and performs way better than they did with RCB! Dont be surprised if Moeen is CSK's MVP this season. — Ravi Sutharsan (@RaviSutharsan) April 17, 2021

Moeen ali proving rcb se nikalne waala hero banta hai😂

Jadeja paaji too🔥

Just Dhoni effects!#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/yokvwMgfsz — Harsh Raj (@theharshraj_) April 19, 2021

Moeen Ali playing well after leaving RCB. pic.twitter.com/b13lGjnypj — 𝓷 . 🦇 (@morpheusx49) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

All RCB fans attacked me when I said “Imagine Moeen at 3 in RCB” saying Christian is FiNiShEr 🤣 — Sricharan NCh (@sricharannch) April 18, 2021

Moeen ali is a terrific player and a top order batsman. Sad that the ECB and RCB never realised this. — Rationalist Boi (@CafeKashayam) April 17, 2021

Sometimes , you just need the right team to show your talent. pic.twitter.com/EGkbUgBKni — ` (@FourOverthrows) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Virat had Moeen Ali for three years. Just saying !!

😆#RCB#CSKvRR — Kaustuv Dwivedi (@dwivedikaustuv) April 19, 2021

Possibilities of Moeen taunts on RCB like Maxi is doing to Punjab now — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 16, 2021

And RCB kept Moeen Ali on bench most of the time 🤣 — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

7crs Moeen is clear of 14crs Maxwell.

All thanks to RCB. pic.twitter.com/pathEoYPoj — - Sʏᴍʙɪᴏᴛᴇ - (@Iamgurooot) April 16, 2021

Moeen Ali batting for RCB vs Moeen Ali batting for literally any other team : pic.twitter.com/WR5S7iPp2Z — Gurmeher Kathuria (@gurmehersk) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

How good Moeen Ali has been for CSK I always thought RCB has under utilised him in the team #CSKvsPBKS — maharshi jesalpura (@maharshiJ) April 16, 2021

189 looked to be a target just about par set by CSK. Although RR lost a couple of early wickets, Jos Buttler was playing aggressively and the target looked to be within their grasp until the hard-hitting opener was at the crease. But this is when MS Dhoni unleashed his spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

The duo picked five wickets as RR slumped from 87-2 to 95-7. Jadeja dismissed the dangerous Buttler and the rusty Shivam Dube, while Moeen Ali picked up the scalps of David Miller, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris.

RR never recovered and ended up falling short of the CSK total by 45 runs. While CSK fans celebrate the performances of Moeen Ali, RCB fans might be wondering what could have been had their team shown more faith in the 33-year-old.