IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir feels MS Dhoni should bat at number four or five for CSK

Gautam Gambhir has opined MS Dhoni should come out to bat early for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni, playing his first since IPL 2020, batted at number seven against the Delhi Capitals last week. He could not open his account as Avesh Khan rattled his stumps on the second ball he faced.

During his appearance on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir gave his views on MS Dhoni's batting position. He believes Dhoni should bat higher because he is no longer the same batsman he was four or five years ago.

"He is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that," said Gautam Gambhir.

MS Dhoni has a strike rate of 125 in the IPL while batting at number seven. The same increases to 143.88 at the number five position. Hence, Gautam Gambhir's suggestion could help the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

Gautam Gambhir says MS Dhoni cannot lead from the front by batting at number seven

Gautam Gambhir added a captain should lead his team from the front in the IPL. However, he felt MS Dhoni could not do the same job for the Chennai Super Kings if he batted at number seven. Thus, he concluded Dhoni should bat up the order.

"MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that's what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can't be leading, when you're batting at No.7," Gautam Gambhir said.

MS Dhoni will be in action tonight against the Punjab Kings. It will be interesting to see at which position he comes out to bat tonight.