IPL 2021: Gerald Coetzee age, bowling speed and T20 stats

The Rajasthan Royals have roped in South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for Liam Livingstone in IPL 2021. Livingstone opted out of the competition midway due to personal reasons and Coetzee will now join the Royals camp soon.

Gerald Coetzee was a part of the South African team that participated in the 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. He is a right-arm fast bowler, who also bats right-handed.

Coetzee does not have much experience under his belt but the South African star has the skills to make it big in IPL 2021. He will soon join his compatriots David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Chris Morris in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Earlier in IPL 2021, fans saw how uncapped South African all-rounder Marco Jansen impressed with his bowling performances for the Mumbai Indians. Gerald Coetzee could spring a similar surprise. Before he makes his IPL debut, here are some things you need to know about the South African player.

Gerald Coetzee age

Gerald Coetzee was born on October 2, 2000. The South African pacer is 20 years and 211 days old.

Gerald Coetzee bowling speed

Gerald Coetzee was a part of the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League. He bowled deliveries at 145 kmph during the MSL.

Gerald Coetzee T20 stats

Gerald Coetzee bowls a delivery against England U-19s

As mentioned above, Gerald Coetzee is a bit inexperienced. He has played only eight T20 matches in his career, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.68. His best figures in the game's shortest format are 2/19.

Coetzee recently participated in the CSA T20 Challenge, where he was a part of the Knights. The right-arm pacer scalped two wickets in the same number of matches in the competition. It will be interesting to see how he performs in IPL 2021.