IPL 2021: "Getting Roy was a big wicket" - Josh Hazlewood reacts after match-winning spell against SRH

Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 134 runs in Sharjah. They then chased it down convincingly with two balls to spare.

Opting to bowl first, Hazlewood gave the first breakthrough, removing in-form Jason Roy in the fourth over. Roy, who played a fine knock on his SRH debut, edged one to the wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni.

Josh Hazlewood admits getting the Hyderabad opener early put the opposition under pressure. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the Aussie pacer said:

"Getting Roy was a big wicket, and it was good to put the pressure back on them early. The wicket offered a little bit, it was on the slower side and a little low as well. We are happy we are applying whatever we are doing in the practice."

Josh Hazlewood picked up two more wickets - Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad - and returned with 3/24 to restrict Hyderabad to 134 runs. Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also made a significant contribution, scalping two wickets and giving away only 17 runs from his four overs.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Fad du Plessis added 75 runs for the first wickets to get the scoreboard rolling. Although Hyderabad picked up a couple of wickets in the cluster, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni kept their calm to take Chennai home.

"It's been a great learning curve for me" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood, who missed the first leg, has been an exciting addition to the CSK line-up for the second phase. The star fast bowler conceded that sharing the dressing room with some big names has been a great learning curve for him.

"I put in a lot of hardwork and learnt a lot every game. It's hard to learn since there's a different team every game, but it's satisfying. It's good to learn from DJ Bravo over the last few weeks too, and it's been a great learning curve for me," Josh Hazlewood concluded.

With 18 points from 11 games, the Chennai Super Kings have booked their berth in the playoffs. They lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

